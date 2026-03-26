The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled a hybrid photovoltaic-geothermal heat pump system that uses solar electricity to directly power the unit, boosting efficiency and self-consumption. The 8-112?kW ground- and water-source system delivers heating, cooling, and domestic hot water with coefficients of performance often exceeding 4-5, while smart controls and the ground loop act as a thermal battery to optimize year-round performance.Chinese heat pump manufacturer Nulite New Energy has introduced a hybrid photovoltaic and geothermal heat pump solution for residential and commercial settings. "When ...

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