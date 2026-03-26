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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Armaf Brings a Sweet Escape to Cosmoprof with their Delights Collection

Created for a generation that celebrates small pleasures, Delights is more than a fragrance line. It captures moments of joy and transforms them into scent, blending comfort, indulgence, and effortless elegance.

Delights Bon Bon
Delights Bon Bon opens with a luminous burst of mandarin and bergamot, uplifted by juicy papaya and crisp green apple. The freshness softens into a delicate heart of tea blossom, Madagascar lily, and peony, while hints of apricot and airy marine notes add a breezy touch. As it settles, gourmand accords blend with sandalwood and soft musk, leaving a warm and comforting trail.

Delights Island Bliss
Delights Island Bliss evokes the carefree spirit of a tropical escape. Playful notes of strawberry and cherry combine with airy white florals for a bright opening. The heart reveals rose and raspberry layered with warm spices and creamy tiare flower. In the base, vanilla blends with cotton candy, caramel, and musk, creating an indulgent yet light finish.

Delights Island Breeze
Delights Island Breeze reflects the calm beauty of coastal afternoons. Pink peach, wild berries, and bergamot create a vibrant introduction, followed by a soft heart of rose and davana with a hint of vanilla. The base of white musk, powdery notes, and amber leaves a luminous, lingering impression.

Delights Yum Yum
Delights Yum Yum opens with bergamot, orange, sweet cherry, and berries for an uplifting start. The heart reveals rose and white blossoms intertwined with creamy vanilla, balancing romance and playfulness. Musk, powdery notes, and amber form a warm, addictive base.

Nayana Tharoor, Global Head of Marketing at Armaf, says, "Armaf is at the forefront of gourmand fragrances, offering scents that are rich, indulgent, and modern. The Delights Collection reflects this vision, combining playful notes with the brand's signature elegance to appeal to a new generation of fragrance lovers."

With this collection, Armaf presents a joyful interpretation of gourmand perfumery, inviting fragrance lovers to indulge in moments of sweetness, comfort, and self-expression.

About Armaf - https://www.armaf.ae/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942077/Armaf_Delights_Collection.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/armaf-brings-a-sweet-escape-to-cosmoprof-with-their-delights-collection-302725269.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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