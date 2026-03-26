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WKN: A2DL1A | ISIN: GB00BD8GP619 | Ticker-Symbol: KMSA
Stuttgart
26.03.26 | 08:48
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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KEFI GOLD AND COPPER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0120,01509:08
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 09:00 Uhr
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A Moment of Indulgence: Risala Captivates with Kefi Latte at Cosmoprof Bologna

Inspired by the comforting ritual of a freshly brewed latte, Kefi Latte opens with a smooth fusion of roasted coffee and creamy sweetness, instantly evoking warmth. A touch of caramel adds depth without overwhelming, while soft gourmand nuances melt seamlessly into the composition. The base settles into velvety vanilla and warm woods, leaving a finish that feels intimate, refined, and effortlessly addictive.

Gourmand fragrances are defining the current fragrance landscape, and Kefi Latte sits at the forefront of this trend. Global audiences are increasingly drawn to scents that offer indulgence without extravagance, familiarity without compromise. The combination of coffee, caramel, and creamy accords creates a profile that is both comforting and sophisticated, making Kefi Latte one of Risala's best sellers. Visitors at the booth returned to it time and again, while distributors, influencers, and content creators quickly recognized its appeal. Social media buzz and international inquiries confirmed what the audience already knew: this fragrance resonates.

This is where Risala captures the cultural shift in perfumery. Scent is becoming more personal, more atmospheric. It is less about projection and more about presence. Kefi Latte embodies this evolution, translating a daily ritual into something elevated and emotionally resonant.

Muhammad Zafar, General Manager, Risala, explains that the brand's focus on fragrances like Kefi Latte reflects a deep understanding of the modern consumer. Today's audience seeks connection through scent-fragrances that evoke memory, create comfort, and linger in the imagination.

The response in Bologna further reinforces Risala's expanding global presence, particularly across Europe, while maintaining a strong connection to the UAE. With Kefi Latte, Risala transforms a simple coffee ritual into a signature expression. Warm, textured, indulgent, and quietly compelling, it confirms the brand's place at the intersection of contemporary culture and modern perfumery.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942096/Risala_Kefi_Latte_Cosmoprof_Bologna.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-moment-of-indulgence-risala-captivates-with-kefi-latte-at-cosmoprof-bologna-302725828.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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