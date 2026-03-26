Researchers at Western University say agrivoltaic sheep grazing models in Ontario outperform traditional farming, with higher margins and dual revenue streams from livestock and solar site services. USA Researchers at Western University have released a comprehensive financial study indicating that the co-location of sheep grazing and solar PV arrays, a practice known as agrivoltaics, offers a robust solution to the tightening profit margins of modern agriculture. The study, published in Applied Energy, suggests that these integrated business models provide a hedge against market volatility, with ...

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