Sun European continues to grow its buy build investments.

B&H Worldwide is one of the largest, independent aviation logistics specialists globally.

Sun European Partners, LLP ("Sun European"), a leading private investment firm focused on investing and building lower middle market businesses, today announced its affiliate has completed an investment in B&H Worldwide Ltd. ("B&H" or the "Company"), adding to Sun European's growing buy and build portfolio.

Founded in 1988, B&H provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aviation aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. Headquartered at London Heathrow, B&H operates across the globe from their strategically located hubs, supported by highly specialized global AOG centres that allows them to be ready to provide industry leading support for all critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"B&H has established itself as a trusted global logistics partner to the aerospace and aviation sector. We look forward to partnering with Stuart Allen and his team to execute on an M&A strategy within aviation logistics as well as across other specialist logistics verticals," saidGabriel Danielachvili, Principal at Sun European Partners.

"This is an exciting milestone for our company. With the support of Sun European Partners, we will be able to continue investing in our team, our capabilities, and the services we provide to our customers. We're proud of what we've built and look forward to the opportunities ahead," said Stuart Allen, CEO and Shareholder at B&H, who will remain actively involved and invested in the business going forward.

Sun European Partners, LLP is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Its core strategy focuses on rapidly scaling leading companies in the business services industry through an ambitious buy build program, aided by in-house investment and operating resources. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European have invested in more than 570 companies worldwide and has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles and New York.

Further information on Sun European Partners, LLP is available at www.suneuropeanpartners.com.

B&H Worldwide was established in the United Kingdom in 1988 and is one of the largest, independent aviation logistics specialists globally. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aviation aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. Learn more here: https://bhworldwide.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326128591/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: SunEuropeanPartners@camarco.co.uk

GOH Wei Koon

Group Head of Marketing

e) marketing@bhworldwide.com

t) +65 6842 4113