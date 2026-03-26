Fragmented monitoring and rising costs push UK organisations toward AI-driven observability

LogicMonitor, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, today released new research showing UK IT leaders are reaching a critical inflection point in how they manage observability. As infrastructure complexity grows and AI adoption accelerates, fragmented monitoring environments are driving organisations to rethink their operational strategies and consolidate tools.

Investment is accelerating. 91% of UK IT leaders plan to increase observability spending over the next 12-24 months, and 86% plan to invest more in monitoring tools. At the same time, more than one in five are still evaluating or planning new observability deployments within the year, underscoring how rapidly operational demands are evolving.

Key findings

97% of UK IT leaders would consider consolidating into a single observability platform if it met their needs

22% are evaluating or planning new observability or monitoring implementations in the next 12 months

46% cite cost as the biggest challenge with existing monitoring tools

challenge with existing monitoring tools The top drivers for AI-driven observability are cost and resource optimisation (49%), enhanced predictive analytics (36%) and automated remediation (34%)

AI (49%), observability (47%), and cybersecurity (45%) rank as the top IT investment priorities

Expectations of observability are shifting. Rather than responding to outages after they occur, organisations are placing greater emphasis on earlier detection, predictive insight and faster resolution. The move reflects a broader transition from reactive monitoring toward more proactive and resilient IT operations.

However, AI observability adoption and maturity is splintered across Europe. In the UK, 44% of senior IT decision makers say their organisations are fully leveraging AI compared with 14% in France, 22% in DACH and 24% in Benelux. Despite these differences, the same structural challenges persist across markets. This creates a growing divide between AI ambition and operational readiness, with many organisations lacking the unified data foundations required to scale AI-driven resilience.

Senior IT leaders report using an average of three observability or monitoring tools simultaneously, while only around one in ten rely on a single source of operational truth. Fragmented tooling continues to limit the full potential of AI-driven operations. Catchpoint's SRE Report 2025 found similar supporting data, with 25% of businesses operating with six to ten monitoring tools.

Notably, UK organisations appear to be modernising observability before major disruption occurs. Only 6% say a significant outage triggered their most recent investment, compared with 10% across wider EMEA markets. Instead, security and compliance requirements and planned technology refresh cycles are the primary catalysts, suggesting a more proactive approach to resilience.

With nearly all leaders across markets open to consolidation, the findings indicate scalable AI-driven operations depend on integrated and reliable data foundations. Without unified visibility, automation and predictive capabilities remain limited in impact.

"Many organisations are increasing their observability spend, but the underlying data remains fragmented across multiple platforms," said Karthik SJ, General Manager for AI at LogicMonitor. "When incidents occur, teams often spend more time correlating signals across tools than resolving the issue itself. As digital infrastructure becomes more distributed and AI adoption accelerates, organisations need a unified data foundation that enables AI-driven observability to reduce noise, surface insights faster and support more resilient operations."

"AI-first observability reduces noise, unifies insight and enables earlier intervention. But AI can only deliver meaningful outcomes when it is built on consistent, connected data. It works by operating across a unified data foundation rather than isolated tools. The conversation is shifting from adding more tools to strengthening operational foundations, and platform consolidation will play a central role in enabling more resilient and efficient IT operations."

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, internet and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world.

For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Methodology

This online survey of 400 senior IT leaders across the United Kingdom, France, Benelux and DACH, conducted by market research company OnePoll in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. All participants are double opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate members of ESOMAR and members of the British Polling Council.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326666203/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Paige Thornton

LogicMonitor

press@logicmonitor.com