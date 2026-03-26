DURABOOK (Twinhead International Corp.): DURABOOK Launches Z14I-HG: The World's first AI-ready Fully Rugged Mobile Workstation Delivering AI Performance up to 682 TOPS

The Z14I-HG is built to operate in environments where conventional laptops cannot function reliably. Combining rugged durability with workstation-level graphics and AI computing, the Z14I-HG is designed for defence operations, industrial automation, field engineering, AI-powered inspection, geospatial analysis, and mobile command applications.

AI-ready, Fully Mobile

Using NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture with 4th-generation Tensor Cores together with Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel AI Boost NPU, the Z14I-HG delivers up to 682 TOPS of AI performance. This hybrid AI architecture allows organisations to deploy applications such as computer vision and object recognition, predictive maintenance analytics, sensor fusion and AI-driven automation. Running AI locally improves response time, data security, and operational reliability, particularly in environments with limited or no connectivity. Bringing together AI acceleration, advanced graphics, and rugged durability in a single mobile platform, the Z14I-HG combines true edge AI with visualisation capability. This allows organisations to run AI analytics, computer vision, and 3D visualisation directly in the field, reducing latency and improving operational efficiency.

RTX Ada Power with Advanced Visual Computing

The Z14I-HG integrates NVIDIA RTX 3500 Ada or optional RTX 5000 Ada GPUs, delivering up to 9,728 CUDA cores and 16GB GDDR6 (Graphics Double Data Rate 6) memory with ECC (Error-Correcting Code). This provides more than three times the graphics performance of currently available rugged GPU solutions, supporting advanced workloads, including real-time 3D rendering, digital twin modelling, GIS and geospatial visualisation and complex engineering simulations. With memory bandwidth up to 576 GB/s, the system can process large datasets and detailed models directly in the field. The Z14I-HG provides industry-leading display connectivity for rugged systems, supporting up to four NVIDIA-driven HDMI 2.1 outputs for 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz, an HDMI 2.1, VGA, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. Unlike competing rugged systems where GPUs only accelerate compute workloads, the Z14I-HG enables full GPU-driven display output, supporting complex multi-screen visualisation setups.

Rugged Design, Mission-Certified Reliability

Unlike traditional workstations, the Z14I-HG is designed for extreme conditions and mobile deployments. It is certified to MIL-STD-810H for shock, vibration and temperature resistance and MIL-STD-461G for electromagnetic compatibility in high-interference environments. In addition, the device boasts IP66 protection against dust and powerful water jets and can operate in temperatures ranging from sub-freezing -29°C (-20°F) to extreme heat of 63°C (145°F), making it suitable for defence deployments, industrial sites, maritime environments, and outdoor infrastructure operations. The Z14I-HG also features a 14-inch FHD DynaVue display with 1200-nit brightness, designed for visibility in bright outdoor environments. Key features include: a high-contrast, sunlight-readable screen, 10-point capacitive multi-touch and four input modes: Glove, Stylus, Water, and Finger. These ensure effective operation in harsh weather conditions and field environments.

Secure and Flexible Storage Architecture

The system includes dual removable quick-release NVMe PCIe SSD drives, allowing users to swap storage drives within seconds without tools. Benefits include enhanced data security, rapid storage replacement in the field and operational continuity for mission-critical environments. The Z14I-HG also includes a modular media bay that can support an optical disk drive, a second battery and a third storage drive. This design enables organisations to customise the system for different operational requirements. Advanced security support, such as TPM 2.0 as standard, Intel vPro and Windows 11 Secured-core PC, as well as a 5.0 MP IR camera for Windows Hello and optional fingerprint scanner also help meet the needs of customers today in an ever-evolving mobile work environment.

"By launching the Z14I-HG rugged mobile workstation, we are showcasing our commitment to providing our customers with the cutting-edge tech they need to stay connected and in control," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "With its powerful computing performance, AI capabilities and versatility, the Z14I-HG is perfect for professionals working across defence and tactical command operations, geospatial and mapping applications, AI-powered surveillance, utilities and energy, automations and smart manufacturing and engineering and maintenance."

Availability

The new Z14I-HG is available for purchase now. For full specs and more information, please visit:

https://www.durabook.com/en/products/z14i-hg-rugged-workstation/

To find out more about becoming a reseller, please visit https://www.durabook.com/en/partners/ or contact sales@durabook.com.

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About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for 40 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than two decades.

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