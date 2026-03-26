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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
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ARMAF BEAUTÉ UNVEILS A NEW ERA OF SKIN RADIANCE IN COSMOPROF BOLOGNA

Unveiled at Cosmoprof Bologna 2026, one of the world's most influential beauty gatherings, the collection quickly became a point of intrigue among industry leaders, retailers, distributors, and beauty connoisseurs. In a space defined by innovation, ARMAF BEAUTÉ stood out through its seamless blend of skincare intelligence and makeup artistry.

At the heart of the launch is the Radiant Silk Foundation, a serum-infused complexion veil designed to deliver a featherlight, second-skin finish. Its breathable texture melts effortlessly into the skin, softening imperfections while enhancing natural luminosity. Enriched with Vitamin C, Ceramides, and Squalane, the formula offers both immediate radiance and long-term nourishment, transforming makeup into a sensorial skincare experience.

Complementing the foundation is the Radiant Silk Priming Serum, a luminous essential crafted to prepare, perfect, and elevate the skin. This multitasking formula hydrates deeply, smooths texture, and reinforces the skin barrier while imparting a subtle glow. Whether worn alone or layered beneath foundation, it creates a refined, radiant canvas.

Visitors to the ARMAF BEAUTÉ showcase experienced firsthand the collection's sensorial textures and elevated finish, reflecting the brand's dedication to performance-driven formulations and immersive beauty rituals.

"Our vision is simple: beauty should feel as indulgent as it looks," said Sunita Menezes, Business Director, ARMAF BEAUTÉ. "Cosmoprof Bologna 2026 gave us the perfect global platform to bring this vision to life. Seeing people connect with the textures, the performance, and the finish of our formulations was incredibly rewarding. For us, beauty is not just about appearance- it is about experience."

ARMAF BEAUTÉ's presence at Cosmoprof Bologna 2026 marked more than a product unveiling-it signaled a new chapter in contemporary beauty, setting a benchmark for radiant, experience-led beauty.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942067/ARMAF_BEAUTE_SKIN_RADIANCE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/armaf-beaute-unveils-a-new-era-of-skin-radiance-in-cosmoprof-bologna-302725259.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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