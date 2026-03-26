Destination Uppsala: Uppsala first in the world with IQ tourism

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A memorial stone for an event that never took place. An artisan perfumery where fragrances are created like literary stories. A cinnamon bun that has become part of the city's cultural heritage. And ideas that have changed the way we view the world. Destination Uppsala is now the first destination management company to launch a joint travel concept for its experiences: IQ tourism. Here, the journey is not only about checking boxes but also discovering and developing as individuals.

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