NCC AB: NCC signs agreement for initial earth and groundworks at new Järfälla waterworks

NCC and Norrvatten have signed an agreement covering the two main initial stages of the construction of a new waterworks in Järfälla. The new waterworks, which will strengthen capacity for drinking water production for 14 municipalities in northern Stockholm, will be built next to the existing Görväln waterworks. The order is valued at approximately SEK 500 million, of which SEK 360 million will be registered in the first quarter of 2026.

Image: Norrvatten/Liljewall arkitekter

"This project is crucial for the future drinking water supply of the region. NCC's unique specialist expertise in water treatment and extensive experience of advanced and critical civil engineering projects is well suited to this assignment. We are laying the groundwork for a successful project by partnering with Norrvatten at an early stage," says Tomas Brannemo, Head of NCC Infrastructure.

The project will be conducted in partnering form by NCC and Norrvatten, and planning and design have been in progress since 2023. The signing of this contract marks the transition to the production phase of the two main initial stages of a total of 16. NCC will commence earth and groundworks in the spring, which will include terracing, ground reinforcement, pipe laying and initial concrete work.

There are several technically advanced aspects to the project. The waterworks has been designated a facility with protected status and is located in a drinking water source zone, imposing far-reaching requirements both for stringent security measures and for strict hygiene procedures. This affects everything from staffing and control processes to the selection of materials used and work methods. The new waterworks will be built directly adjacent to the existing facility, which requires careful production planning to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Construction of the two main stages will commence in spring and will be completed in summer 2027.

NCC registered an order of approximately SEK 140 million in 2025. The remaining amount of approximately SEK 360 million will be registered in the Infrastructure business area in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Frida Isgren, Project Director, NCC Infrastructure, +46 72 239 64 48, frida.isgren@ncc.se

Amelie Winberg, Manager, Media Relations Sweden, NCC, +46 70 221 13 72, amelie.winberg@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and