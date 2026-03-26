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Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Financial Conduct Authority:

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
26-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

26/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like     XS2067310107 --  
to and including GBP1,999)                              securities 

Issuer Name: KraneShares ETC plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
KraneShares California Carbon ETC USD Securities due 24/03/2086; fully paid      debt-like     XS3145731611 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
KraneShares California Carbon ETC GBP Hedged Securities due 24/03/2086; fully paid  debt-like     XS3323626740 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by DR SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL Debt and 
SERVICES GROUP CO due 30/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of     debt-like     XS3329164324 --  
USD66.08 each)                                    securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to   Debt and 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3328622942 --  
and including GBP199,000)                               securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 30/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised    XS3304967626 --  
                                           derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 26/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised    XS3304985016 --  
                                           derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 422160 
EQS News ID:  2297922 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297922&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.