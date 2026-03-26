Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 26-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up debt-like XS2067310107 -- to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: KraneShares ETC plc Debt and KraneShares California Carbon ETC USD Securities due 24/03/2086; fully paid debt-like XS3145731611 -- securities Debt and KraneShares California Carbon ETC GBP Hedged Securities due 24/03/2086; fully paid debt-like XS3323626740 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by DR SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL Debt and SERVICES GROUP CO due 30/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like XS3329164324 -- USD66.08 each) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 12/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3328622942 -- and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 30/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised XS3304967626 -- derivatives Securities due 26/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised XS3304985016 -- derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 422160 EQS News ID: 2297922 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)