Researchers from the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics say ultra-low-cost solar could deliver 1,000 TWh annually for domestic use and 2,600 TWh for exports under Australia's long-term energy transition scenarios. Australia The Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) and University of New South Wales (UNSW) have quantified the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) ultra-low-cost (ULC) solar target to demonstrate national energy systems could deliver 1,000 TWh per year for domestic use and 2,600 TWh per year for ...

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