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WKN: A41TR6 | ISIN: VGG5279F2017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.03.26 | 15:06
1,300 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 09:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hangcha Group: 15-Minute Setup: Hangcha Unveils EZGO Mini Pallet AMR at LogiMAT 2026

STUTTGART, Germany, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At LogiMAT 2026 Europe's leading annual exhibition for intralogistics, Hangcha Group introduced its latest innovation, the EZGO Mini Pallet AMR, at Booth 9D61. Under this year's theme, "PASSION FOR DETAILS," the company highlighted how refined operational design can help improve deployment efficiency in dynamic logistics environments.

Customer Feedback from the Show Floor
A logistics professional attending the exhibition noted that the rapid deployment capability could support automation in environments with frequently changing production layouts.

A video case study from a hardware manufacturer currently using the system is available online: https://youtu.be/aMzX5RiAIsE

Full Portfolio on Display
In addition to the EZGO, Hangcha is showcasing a broad portfolio of intelligent logistics and new energy solutions, including high-voltage lithium forklifts, rough-terrain handlers, and AGVs designed to meet practical operational requirements.

About Hangcha Group
Hangcha Group is a global provider of material handling equipment and intelligent logistics solutions. Ranked among the top industrial truck manufacturers worldwide, the company offers a full range of forklifts, AGVs, and integrated warehouse systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943127/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/15-minute-setup-hangcha-unveils-ezgo-mini-pallet-amr-at-logimat-2026-302725947.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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