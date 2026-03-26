The result was certified by China's National Photovoltaic Industry Metrology Test Center (NPVM). The cell utilizes a perovskite top device with MBT-ligand-controlled crystallization on a TOPCon silicon bottom cell, achieving a void-free, high-efficiency tandem structure.Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS), and Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 32.76% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on a TOPCon bottom device. The result was certified by China's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...