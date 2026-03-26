Helping apparel manufacturers anticipate trends, identify whitespace, and win more business with retailers.

EDITED today announced the launch of its new AI-powered Manufacturer Intelligence package, giving apparel manufacturers access to the same AI-driven retail market insights used by leading brands and retailers.

With visibility across 110 global markets, manufacturers can track emerging trends, benchmark competitor assortments, and identify opportunities in retailer assortments before buyers ask for them.

The new package helps manufacturers solve four key challenges: establish credibility with buyers, identify whitespace opportunities, validate trend momentum to drive larger orders, and pinpoint assortment gaps across retailers.

"EDITED has helped brands and retailers make smarter decisions with market data for years," said Brian Tomz, Chief Product Officer at EDITED. "Now we're creatively applying that same AI to help manufacturers stay ahead of the market and become even stronger partners to their retail customers."

By bringing data-backed insights into buyer conversations, manufacturers can move beyond reactive selling and become strategic partners identifying opportunities earlier, supporting bigger buys, and unlocking new revenue for retail partners.

Discover how EDITED helps apparel manufacturers stay ahead of the market with AI: https://edited.com/solutions/manufacturers/

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform, helping brands and retailers make smarter decisions across assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. By delivering market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric insight in real time, EDITED enables retailers to stay ahead of the market and act with confidence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326010302/en/

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