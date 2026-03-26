In the first five years of the programme, Infobip has provided significant value in products and services to members, helping them build and scale customer communications worldwide

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has supported thousands of startups and scaleups from over 120 countries in the first five years of its Startup Tribe Programme.

Infobip launched its Startup Tribe Programme in May 2021 to help mission-driven startups and scaleups to build and manage their customer communications and engagement strategy and grow their business. It does this by providing access up to $60,000 in credits for Infobip's services and its global network of advisors, investors, and accelerators. In the first five year, Infobip has provided millions in the value of products and services to its programme members.

By eliminating the need to build a global communications infrastructure from the ground up, Infobip's programme enables startups and scaleups to focus on what really matters: developing their product and scaling their business.

Startup Tribe member Ilija Milovic, Co-Founder CTO at cloud property management system HotelSync, said: HotelSync is proud to be a rapidly growing hospitality tech provider, and Infobip's Startup Tribe programme has played a key role in supporting our scaling journey. Being part of Infobip Startup Tribe has been a gamechanger for HotelSync. Infobip's platform has been instrumental in automatizing and optimizing essential workflows, from reliable transactional emails and secure OTP verifications to leveraging advanced tools like WhatsApp. Crucially, the generous credit programme has allowed us to reallocate significant resources from infrastructure costs directly into sales and marketing, which is often the biggest challenge for growing startups. Beyond the programme, we are committed Infobip users because of the platform's exceptional stability and amazing support.

Startup Tribe member Gloria Oppong, Co-Founder and CEO at Cleanster, said: "Infobip's Startup Tribe programme gave us the support and credits we needed to accelerate our growth. The service has been amazing, and the platform does exactly what it is supposed to do, enabling our team to integrate quickly and ensure reliable communication with our users. Having a partner that provides stable infrastructure and responsive support has helped us focus on scaling Cleanster and delivering a better experience for both cleaners and customers."

Lucija Reic, Startup Ecosystem Team Lead at Infobip, said: "In first five years, our Startup Tribe Programme has helped new and ambitious firms achieve their business objectives and scale up through the engagement and reach offered by our global communications platform. As we celebrate Infobip's 20th anniversary, our goal is to help the startups and scaleups we support to reach two decades in business with access to our market-leading services and global network of world-class investors, funds, and accelerators."

Startups and scaleups interested in joining the Startup Tribe program can apply here, where they gain access to Infobip's communication infrastructure, technical support, and mentorship as part of the initiative, at no cost.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326463583/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com