SyniFlow (Jiaxing) Technology Co., Ltd. showcased a laboratory solution turning complex reservoir physics into direct visual data using its three first-of-their-kind technologies at the 26th China International Petroleum Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe2026), one of the world's leading events for the oil and gas industry.

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SyniFlow at cippe2026 Beijing

As an energy laboratory technology company focused on advancing experimental tools for the oil and gas sector, SyniFlow is backed by a joint R&D platform involving the Yangtze Delta Region Institute of Tsinghua University, Zhejiang; the University of Toronto; and Interface Fluidics.

At the center of SyniFlow's technology platform is its proprietary micro- and nano-scale reservoir visualization chip. Using semiconductor-grade fabrication processes, the company recreates reservoir pore-throat networks directly on silicon wafers, producing transparent, high-pressure, high-temperature "reservoir analog" chips that help operators see subsurface flow more clearly and make better and faster technical decisions

- Microfluidic Chips

These chips reproduce reservoir pore structures with high fidelity, allowing users to directly observe fluid flow at the pore scale. Compared with conventional testing approaches, they offer faster turnaround, visualization-based analysis, and extremely low sample consumption.

- SapphireLab Automated Platform

SapphireLab is a fully automated experimental system designed for demanding reservoir testing conditions. It supports pressures of up to 1,034 bar and temperatures of up to 200°C, while integrating fluid injection, pressure control, imaging, and data acquisition into a single stable, ready-to-run platform.

- Chip Holders

Designed for harsh operating environments, the chip holder ensures system stability under extreme conditions while giving customers more flexibility and reducing upfront laboratory investment.

SyniFlow's technology platform covers fluid screening, compatibility analysis, and property measurement, applicable across a wide range of oil and gas scenarios, including:

offshore oil and gas development

hydraulic fracturing optimization

EOR

CCS and CCUS

broader subsurface fluid evaluation workflows

With advanced technology and proven engineering execution, SyniFlow has built working relationships with more than 30 leading international energy companies, including Oxy, Hess, ConocoPhillips, BP, Equinor, Ovintiv, PDO, and California Resources Corporation

Its technologies have supported projects across major producing basins such as the Permian Basin, Montney, Bakken, and Eagle Ford, with more than 200 successful projects completed and 150+ customized testing programs delivered. The company's technical capabilities and experimental methods have been validated through real-world use by front-line global energy operators.

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Contacts:

SyniFlow

Rion Xu, info@syniflow.com