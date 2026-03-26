Cando Solar introduces solar wing solution "Cando Solar Cloth," making scalable and lightweight solar power a reality

Cando Solar Cloth marks a pivotal shift from "area efficiency" to "weight efficiency," unlocking energy abundance in space and enabling power equity on Earth, making scalable, lightweight solar power a reality.

As the global commercial space industry accelerates into an era of high-frequency launches and satellite constellation deployment, weight and cost have emerged as the primary constraints to large-scale satellite deployment. Traditional rigid solar arrays are bulky, heavy, and expensive, a struggle to meet the growing demand for low-cost, high-frequency launches.

Cando Solar is addressing the industry pain points with rollable HJT solar wing solution developed with advanced design and flexible engineering technologies:

Lightweight design : With a weight-to-area ratio as low as 300-900 g/m² and a rolled diameter of just 65 mm, the Cando Solar Cloth features an ultra-light, rollable design that significantly reduces launch volume and payload demands. The 1-5 g/W weight-to-power ratio supports to achieve overall satellite mass reduction.

: With a weight-to-area ratio as low as 300-900 g/m² and a rolled diameter of just 65 mm, the Cando Solar Cloth features an ultra-light, rollable design that significantly reduces launch volume and payload demands. The 1-5 g/W weight-to-power ratio supports to achieve overall satellite mass reduction. Cost efficiency : Compared to traditional GaAs solar cells, the HJT-based solution delivers 23-35% conversion efficiency (with tandem HJT cells reaching up to 35%), while reducing costs by 90%. By enabling shared production across space and terrestrial applications, such as agriculture, construction, and transportation, it helps cut overall satellite manufacturing costs by up to 30%, removing a key barrier to large-scale constellation deployment.

: Compared to traditional GaAs solar cells, the HJT-based solution delivers 23-35% conversion efficiency (with tandem HJT cells reaching up to 35%), while reducing costs by 90%. By enabling shared production across space and terrestrial applications, such as agriculture, construction, and transportation, it helps cut overall satellite manufacturing costs by up to 30%, removing a key barrier to large-scale constellation deployment. High reliability: The exceptional durability of Cando Solar Cloth has been confirmed by electroluminescence (EL) testing after 10,000 roll-and-unroll cycles, ensuring stable energy output throughout its in-orbit service life.

"Our presentation at SATELLITE × GovMilSpace is not only a milestone in showcasing our space energy capabilities but also a critical step in Cando Solar's global expansion strategy. Moving forward, we will continue to drive the large-scale application of lightweight solar technologies in space communications and in-orbit computing power, making efficient, cost-effective clean energy a core enabler for humanity's journey beyond Earth," noted Huang Qiang, founder of Cando Solar.

For more information, please visit www.cando-solar.com.

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