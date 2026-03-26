Atos International: Eviden IAM Awarded the Cybersecurity Made In Europe Label from the European Cyber Security Organisation, ECSO

News

Eviden IAM Awarded the Cybersecurity Made In Europe Label from the European Cyber Security Organisation, ECSO

Paris, France - March 26, 2026 -Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, today announced that it has received the Cybersecurity Made In Europe label from the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO).

This label recognizes the company's European footprint, compliance with European standards and values, adherence to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), investment in cybersecurity R&D in Europe, contribution to digital sovereignty, and support for the visibility of the European cybersecurity ecosystem.

David Leporini, director of Identity and Access Management (IAM) cybersecurity products at Eviden, Atos Group, stated: "We are proud to have received the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label. This recognition from ECSO highlights our commitment to delivering trusted cybersecurity rooted in Europe and to contributing to European digital sovereignty."

Eviden's IAM solutions stand out for:

Comprehensive functional coverage (IGA + AM + WAM + IDaaS)

Advanced authentication (MFA, passwordless, Zero Trust)

Powerful SSO and seamless user experience

A sovereign, certified, and highly secure architecture

Cloud modernization through Orbion, a leader in IDaaS

Full compliance with European standards

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The European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) is a European non-profit organization founded in 2016 that brings together public and private stakeholders to strengthen cybersecurity in Europe. Its mission is to develop a competitive European ecosystem, support digital sovereignty, and partner with the European Commission to structure cybersecurity initiatives and investments.

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About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | Tel: +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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