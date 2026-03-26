The 5 Breast Augmentation Surgeons in the U.S are Dr. Sajan, Dr. Jonov, Dr. Patel, Dr. Nalluri and Dr. Sessa

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Breast augmentation has evolved into a highly individualized procedure where technique, planning, and surgeon experience directly influence results. Patients today are not only seeking enhancement but also precision, safety, and results that align naturally with their bodies. As expectations continue to rise, only a handful of surgeons consistently demonstrate a distinct combination of surgical expertise, innovation, and patient-centered care. This is why Dr. Sajan, Dr. Jonov, Dr. Patel, Dr. Nalluri, and Dr. Sessa are recognized as the 5 best breast augmentation surgeons in the U.S.

Dr. Javad Sajan - Allure Esthetic, Seattle, Washington

Dr. Javad Sajan is a renowned plastic surgeon known for his high-volume surgical procedures with a specialized focus on aesthetic procedures. He has won multiple awards, including the Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeons' award and Patient Choice Award. At Allure Esthetic, breast augmentation is approached as a fully customized procedure, beginning with detailed anatomical analysis, implant selection, and scar-free incision techniques.

What makes Dr. Sajan unique is his techniques and precision in performing Scarless breast augmentation, particularly BAMWHAT, his signature transaxillary breast augmentation incision technique, and TUBA (Transumbilical Breast Augmentation). According to Allure Esthetic, during BAMWHAT, Dr. Sajan makes a small incision in the natural underarm crease, which naturally blends with the body, hiding the scar.

During TUBA, a tunnel is created using an endoscope from the navel to the breast, through which the breast implant is then placed under the breast. Both approaches are designed to avoid scars on the breast itself for both women and MTF transgender patients.

Another technique Dr. Sajan is known for is the non-surgical Fat transfer to the breast procedure. Here, he removes unwanted fat from the body, such as from the thighs, buttocks or belly, using liposuction. Once done, the fat is purified and then injected into the breast, creating a natural-looking breast without scars.

Dr. Craig Jonov - Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery, Seattle, Washington

Dr. Craig Jonov combines more than two decades of leadership experience in cosmetic surgery. He practices at a JCAHO-accredited surgical facility with a state-of-the-art environment where both surgical and nonsurgical procedures are performed safely and effectively.

His breast augmentation procedures are distinguished by structured consultations where implant type, profile, and placement are carefully explained. Dr. Craig Jonov is known for helping patients choose between saline and silicone implants based on lifestyle and desired outcomes. He often focuses on achieving balanced proportions using precise pocket creation and placement techniques. His role as a board examiner reinforces his adherence to established surgical standards and best practices.

Dr. Tarak Patel - Northwest Face & Body, Bellevue, Washington

Dr. Tarak Patel is double board-certified in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery and is recognized for his meticulous surgical technique. He is a former United States Army veteran who was deployed in Iraq. With over 20 years of surgical experience, including a strong background in trauma and cancer-related reconstructive procedures from his time as a military surgeon, his approach combines precision, attention to detail, and genuine care for patients seeking improvement after prior breast reconstruction.

At Northwest Face & Body, he approaches breast augmentation with a strong emphasis on symmetry and contour. He specializes in complex revision cases, focusing on restoring natural balance, symmetry, and comfort for patients who were not satisfied with their initial results.

What sets Dr. Patel apart is his techniques and precision used for breast augmentation for patients who have suffered from mastectomy. He is also specialized in performing breast reconstruction revision surgery. He frequently utilizes advanced placement techniques to ensure optimal alignment with the chest wall and surrounding tissues. His background in both reconstructive and cosmetic surgery allows him to address complex anatomical variations. Known for his detail-oriented approach, he focuses on achieving refined, natural-looking outcomes that integrate seamlessly with the patient's body.

Dr. Raja Nalluri - Northwest Face & Body, Bellevue, Washington

Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri brings more than 23 years of experience and over 20,000 procedures to his practice. Board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he is known for consistency and long-term reliability in surgical outcomes. He is listed among America's Top Doctors and has been acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report, and is a recipient of the Medical LiveWire Award for Excellence in Plastic Surgery.

His breast augmentation technique emphasizes stability and durability. Dr. Nalluri carefully evaluates tissue characteristics to determine the most appropriate implant size, placement, and support. He often prioritizes techniques that reduce complication rates and support long-term implant positioning. His structured, methodical approach yields predictable results, making him a trusted choice for patients seeking both safety and longevity.

Dr. Alberico Sessa - Sarasota Surgical Arts, Sarasota, Florida

Dr. Alberico Sessa is a renowned board-certified cosmetic surgeon practicing at Sarasota Surgical Arts in Sarasota, Florida. He has performed more than 25,000 procedures and holds multiple board certifications. He has been awarded the SQR Top Doctors Award five consecutive times and is known as one of the best plastic surgeons in Sarasota.

What makes Dr. Sessa unique is his combination of high surgical volume and advanced refinement of surgical techniques. His breast augmentation procedures focus on achieving harmony between implant size, shape, and overall body proportions. He is known for precise incision placement and careful tissue handling to support optimal healing. As a board examiner and educator, he also trains other surgeons, reinforcing his role in shaping procedural standards across the industry.

A Higher Standard for Breast Augmentation

These five surgeons represent a measurable standard of excellence defined by board certification, surgical volume, technical precision, and patient-centered care. Each brings a distinct strength to breast augmentation, whether through innovation, education or a focus on long-term outcomes.

Patients considering breast augmentation are encouraged to evaluate the surgeon's credentials, experience, and surgical approach. As the procedure continues to evolve, surgeons who prioritize precision, safety, and individualized planning remain at the forefront of modern cosmetic surgery.



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