VIVATECH UNVEILS THE TOP 30 OF THE 5TH EDITION OF THE AFRICATECH AWARD 2026: NIGERIA, KENYA AND EGYPT ARE THE THREE MOST REPRESENTED COUNTRIES

"I am proud of the reach of the AfricaTech Award. This fifth edition makes it possible to recognize those who are driving innovation on the African continent across a plurality of strategic sectors. Organized on the occasion of VivaTech's 10th anniversary, it is a reminder of the event's primary objective: to be a platform bringing together European and international tech players to shape the innovation of tomorrow." declares François Bitouzet, Managing Director of VivaTech.

A leading trio that confirms the place of innovation on the African continent

To highlight the richness of the African tech ecosystem and entrepreneurship, VivaTech selected 30 startups from more than 260 finalized applications, from 34 different countries.

Nigeria confirms the dynamism of its innovators' ecosystem and retains the top position with 11 startups selected out of 30. Kenya maintains its place among the leaders with 4 startups in the running, while Egypt takes third place in the ranking with 4 selected startups.

Strategic sectors represented and enhanced diversity

For its first year, the AfricaTech Award highlights startups from 7 innovative industries: FinTech, HealthTech, HRTech, AI & Big Data, GreenTech, Agri-Fintech, as well as Industry Tech, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Logistics.

Among these sectors, FinTech, HealthTech and HRTech stand out as growing industries: FinTech is represented by 12 startups, HealthTech by 8 startups and HRTech by 4.

In total, 75% of the startups are"growth" startups, or scaling organizations, which confirms VivaTech's commitment, over 10 years, to supporting high-potential projects.

Finally, 50% of the selected startups are founded or co-founded by women, such as 10mg Health , IFunza and Eight Medical . HRTech stands out among the sectors, as 69% of women make up the workforce of startups participating in the 2026 edition of the AfricaTech Award. These figures illustrate the importance of diversity and the role of women in African tech.

More information about the AfricaTech Award is available on the VivaTech website .

Press Contacts: press@vivatechnology.com

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