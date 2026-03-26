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WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 11:34
0,650 Euro
+0,62 % +0,004
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,6400,65512:48
0,6440,65309:06
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 11:33 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025 
26-March-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
26 March 2026 

Genel Energy plc 

Report on payments to governments for the year 2025 
 
Introduction and basis for preparation 
 
This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings 
('Genel') for the year ended 31 December 2025 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK 
Financial Conduct Authority (the 'DTRs') and in accordance with our interpretation of the Industry Guidance issued for 
the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended in December 2015 ('the Regulations'). The DTRs 
require companies in the UK and operating in the extractives sector to publicly disclose payments made to governments 
in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, development and extraction of oil and natural gas 
deposits or other materials. 
 
This report is available to download at www.genelenergy.com 

Licence fees 

These are fees and other sums paid as required by the licence agreements in relation to exploration rental, social 
development, training and technology transfer. 

Materiality threshold 
 
Total payments below GBP86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report as permitted under the Regulations. 

payments to governments - 2025 

                      Somaliland     Morocco 
 
Country/Licence              SL10B/13      LAGZIRA 
 
                      Total       Total 

Licence rental (USD'000)           90         - 
 
Licence training (USD'000)          50         133 
 
Social development payments (USD'000)    50         - 
 
Total (USD'000)               190        133

-ends-

Enquiries: 

Genel Energy 
             +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements, CFO 

Vigo Communications 
             +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 422268 
EQS News ID:  2298352 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298352&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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