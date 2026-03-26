DJ Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments for the year 2025 26-March-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 March 2026 Genel Energy plc Report on payments to governments for the year 2025 Introduction and basis for preparation This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings ('Genel') for the year ended 31 December 2025 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the 'DTRs') and in accordance with our interpretation of the Industry Guidance issued for the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended in December 2015 ('the Regulations'). The DTRs require companies in the UK and operating in the extractives sector to publicly disclose payments made to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, development and extraction of oil and natural gas deposits or other materials. This report is available to download at www.genelenergy.com Licence fees These are fees and other sums paid as required by the licence agreements in relation to exploration rental, social development, training and technology transfer. Materiality threshold Total payments below GBP86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report as permitted under the Regulations. payments to governments - 2025 Somaliland Morocco Country/Licence SL10B/13 LAGZIRA Total Total Licence rental (USD'000) 90 - Licence training (USD'000) 50 133 Social development payments (USD'000) 50 - Total (USD'000) 190 133

-ends-

Enquiries:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements, CFO Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

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ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 422268 EQS News ID: 2298352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 26, 2026 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)