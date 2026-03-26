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WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 11:34
0,650 Euro
+0,62 % +0,004
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6410,65612:48
0,6440,65309:06
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 11:33 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
26-March-2026 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 March 2026 

Genel Energy plc 

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 
2025 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2026 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of 
proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 7 May 2026. 

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have 
also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com. 

-ends- 

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
             +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 

Vigo Communications 
             +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 422162 
EQS News ID:  2298000 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298000&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.