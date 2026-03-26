Accelerating energy transitions in major economies can create positive spillover effects worldwide, even amid geopolitical tensions, with North America and the Eurozone boosting progress in other regions.Accelerating the energy transition in major economies could generate positive spillovers in other parts of the world, according to new research. The research paper "The consequences of the energy transition: Evidence from North America, Europe, and China," available in the journal Science of the Total Environment, examines the impact of the energy transition against the assumption that policy ...

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