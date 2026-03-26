139th Canton Fair Rolls Out Digital and Intelligent Upgrades to Elevate Buyer Experience

GUANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to open soon on April 15 in Guangzhou, the 139th Canton Fair is launching a host of intelligent upgrades that will transform the buyer experience, making every step of the sourcing trip smoother, more convenient and more efficient than ever before.

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