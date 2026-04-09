Yadea to Showcase New Electric Mobility Solutions at the 139th Canton Fair

At this year's exhibition, Yadea will present a range of electric mobility products, including several new models making their first appearance. The lineup covers multiple categories, including electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, designed to meet diverse usage scenarios across different markets. Among them are newly unveiled high-performance electric motorcycles, including Velax, GT80, GT70, and Keeness, highlighting Yadea's capabilities in developing performance-oriented electric two-wheelers, alongside high-quality electric tricycles for both commercial and personal applications.

As global energy prices continue to fluctuate, users across many markets are placing increasing emphasis on long-term holding costs. Against this backdrop, electric two-wheelers are gaining broader recognition as a viable and increasingly preferred solution, driving growing adoption across both personal and business mobility scenarios. In this context, the Canton Fair provides a valuable platform for global distributors and partners to explore Yadea's latest offerings in person. Visitors are invited to experience the products firsthand, evaluate their performance and design, and engage directly with the Yadea team for in-depth discussions on product capabilities and potential cooperation opportunities.

In addition to the exhibition, Yadea will arrange factory visits for interested partners during and after the Canton Fair. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour Yadea's major manufacturing and R&D bases in China, including Qingyuan (Guangdong), Chongqing, and Wuxi (Jiangsu), gaining a closer understanding of production processes, product development, and quality control systems.

As one of the established participants at the Canton Fair, Yadea continues to use this platform to connect with global partners and support business development through direct engagement, product experience, and on-site communication.

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