JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food beverage industry, will host an Investor Day in New York City today, Thursday, March 26, 2026, beginning at 9:00 AM ET 1:00 PM GMT. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 12:15 PM ET 4:15 PM GMT.

JBT Marel's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Deck, and other members of the executive leadership team will present a detailed overview of the Company's strategic priorities, key growth initiatives, and 2028 financial targets.

The event will be livestreamed, and a replay of the event will be available within 24 hours following the event's conclusion through this website: https://jbtminvestorday2026.com/. Presentation materials will also be available today on the JBT Marel Investor Relations website at https://ir.jbtmarel.com/events/presentations.

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food beverage industry. JBT Marel's unique solutions of integrated equipment, service, software, and application expertise enables customers to optimize food yield and efficiency, improve food safety and quality, and enhance uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel operates more than 50 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally. For more information, please visit www.jbtmarel.com

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Contacts:

Investors Media:

Marlee Spangler

JBTMarel.IR@jbtc.com

+1 (312) 861-5784