An Unlikely Partnership: Private Trade School, WyoTech, and Public School, University of Wyoming, Partner to Expand Career Technical Education Pathways

WyoTech and the University of Wyoming (UW) have joined forces to bridge two worlds that rarely meet- hands-on trade training and university academics.

LARAMIE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / In a groundbreaking collaboration, WyoTech, a private trade school with nearly 60 years of experience training skilled technicians, has partnered with the University of Wyoming (UW), the state's flagship public university, to create an innovative pathway for students to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership in as little as two years. This bold collaboration offers the best of both worlds in education models- a hands-on, trade focused training and a research-driven public university system.

Key Features of the Partnership

Credit Transfer Advantage - Students who complete any program at WyoTech are eligible to transfer all credits directly toward UW's Bachelor of Science in Career Technical Education program.

Accelerated Pathway - With WyoTech training plus UW coursework, students can complete a bachelor's degree in as little as two years . (Students transferring from the Welding program will need to take additional courses.)

Flexible Online Learning - UW's CTE courses are offered 100% online , allowing graduates to continue working in the automotive, collision/refinishing, diesel, or welding industries while advancing their education wherever they may reside.

Broadened Career Opportunities - A CTE degree enhances employability, opens doors to teaching and leadership roles, and equips graduates to pass their passion for the trades onto the next generation.



Benefits for Students and the Workforce

For decades, WyoTech has prepared students for immediate entry into high-demand careers. This new partnership takes that foundation a step further by connecting technical expertise with academic credentials.

"It might seem odd at first- a trade school teaming up with a university. But, it makes perfect sense for those of our students who seek hands-on training with an open door for more education at the end of their journey with us," said Kyle Morris.

Industry Impact

WyoTech graduates not only have the skills and training under their belts to consider high-demand industry opportunities, but now have more room to chase and grow into leadership roles. Pursuing the CTE Teacher Training program as a WyoTech graduate can allow them to share their expertise, mentor the next generation of technicians, and strengthen the entire technical education environment- in Wyoming's workforce and beyond.

Accessible, Practical, and Forward-Thinking

Graduates of WyoTech are provided training and shop time which allows them endless opportunities into industries that fuel the economy, while UW provides the academic depth and teaching methodology that can position them as leaders and educators. Together, this partnership not only benefits students but also strengthens the pipeline of skilled workers and future technical educators in Wyoming and beyond.

Next Steps

Students interested in pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership through UW after completing their training at WyoTech can learn more by visiting https://www.wyotech.edu/l/uw-bas/

About WyoTech

WyoTech is America's Destination Trade School, providing hands-on training for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Located in Laramie, Wyoming, WyoTech offers accelerated programs designed to prepare students for careers in automotive, diesel, collision and refinishing, and welding. With an eight-hour, fifteen-minute training day and industry-driven curriculum, students gain more practical experience in less time-allowing them to graduate quickly and enter the workforce. WyoTech is committed to craftsmanship, work ethic, and preparing the next generation of skilled professionals who keep America moving

Contact

Ashley Chitwood

800-521-7158

achitwood@wyotech.edu

SOURCE: WyoTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/an-unlikely-partnership-private-trade-school-wyotech-and-public-school-university-of-wyom-1150765