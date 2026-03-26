Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gary Haywood P.Eng has joined the Searchlight Resources Advisory Board as a Technical Advisor.

Mr. Haywood is a professional Mining Engineer licensed in Saskatchewan and the Yukon with over 40 years of mine engineering and operations experience in underground and surface mining, in commodities including gold, coal and uranium. His international experience in both Canada and Australia has been the focus of specializing in narrow vein underground mining projects to large open cut mine operations in various capacities including General Manager, Vice President Project Development and Chief Operating Officer.

For the past eight years, Mr. Haywood has been providing mine engineering consulting services to the mineral resource industry and has been the technical lead in Feasibility Studies and Preliminary Economic Assessments, Project Management and Mine operational readiness planning in projects across Western Canada.

"We welcome Gary Haywood to Searchlight, bringing a Mine Development background to our team, as the Company moves toward the reopening of the Rio high grade gold mine," stated Stephen Wallace, President and CEO of Searchlight.

Grant of Options

Searchlight announces that it has granted incentive stock options to officers, directors and consultants under its Stock Option Plan entitling them to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,450,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options will vest immediately and are exercisable on or before March 26, 2031, at a price of $0.10 per share.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Gold in Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as one of the top 10 locations in the world for mining investment by the Fraser Institute. The Company is currently planning the reopening of the Rio Gold Mine located 5km from Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290022

Source: Searchlight Resources Inc.