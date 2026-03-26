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WKN: A2PX9L | ISIN: US29452E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: AXJ
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:16
32,400 Euro
+0,62 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40034,60012:54
32,40034,60012:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC20,8000,00 %
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC32,400+0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.