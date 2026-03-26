SMA Solar Technology AG says revenue declined slightly and losses widened significantly in 2025 due to weak demand and one-off effects from its restructuring program. Deutschland SMA Solar Technology AG has confirmed its preliminary results for fiscal year 2025, reporting a slight decline in revenue and a widening loss amid difficult market conditions. Revenue fell 0.9% year on year to €1.516 billion ($1.75 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) before one-off effects came in at €106.6 million. Including one-off effects, EBITDA was negative €65.4 million, ...

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