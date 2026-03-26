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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 12:10 Uhr
106 Leser
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OTC Markets Group Announces United Kingdom Filings Integration

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced United Kingdom (UK) filings are now automatically published to OTCMarkets.com for OTCQX, OTCQB and OTCID issuers, eliminating the need for duplicative manual uploads. This integration will cover company filings submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism (NSM), including regulatory announcements from Primary Information Providers such as the Regulatory News Service (RNS).

Building on last year's integration of SEDAR+ filings for Canadian issuers, this enhancement represents the next step in our efforts to streamline access to regulated disclosure from global exchanges. By connecting directly with official financial reporting sources, OTC Markets Group aims to reduce friction for international companies while improving the quality, consistency, and timeliness of information delivered to U.S. investors.

This ongoing effort reflects our commitment to strengthening market accessibility and fostering more efficient cross-border engagement. Through these integrations, we are creating a more connected disclosure environment that supports issuer transparency, enhances investor trust, and helps international companies navigate access to the U.S. public markets with greater ease and reduced cost.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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