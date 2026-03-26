Allied Universal Event Services Hiring Security Professionals for the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Allied Universal, North America's leading security and facility services provider, is hosting an in-person hiring event for security professionals to work the 2026 NFL Draft being held at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg, PA. Positions will be responsible for access control, monitoring gates, bag checks, and securing the venue overnight.

Veterans encouraged to apply

On-the-spot offers

No experience necessary

Flexible schedules

All shifts available

Part-time

Up to $19/hour

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture

WHEN: Friday, 3/27/26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 3/28/26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 130 Wabash St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Free parking lot beside the building

2026 NFL Draft Schedule:

Load In: March 28 to April 22

Draft Event: April 23 to April 25

Load Out: April 26 to May 10

Note: These dates reflect the overall event timeline, including setup and breakdown. Shift assignments will be scheduled within these periods.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years or older

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Background investigation in accordance with all federal, state and local laws

Drug screen to the extent permitted by law

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills required

Apply Online Today : https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/70df4e0d

"Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today." Comprehensive national job listings are available at jobs.aus.com.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, mobile security patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. At Allied Universal, our Culture & Belonging approach fosters an environment where every team member - no matter their background or experience - feels valued, included, and aligned with our core values. We are a workforce built on teamwork, collaboration, and mutual respect. If you're looking for a meaningful opportunity in a supportive and collaborative workplace, we invite you to apply at jobs.aus.com. To learn more about our Equal Employment Opportunity and ADA policies, click here.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-event-services-hiring-security-professionals-fo-1151078