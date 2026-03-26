Golden Destinations Group Berhad: Golden Destinations Unveils Prospectus for ACE Market IPO, Sets to Raise RM90.00 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Golden Destinations Group Berhad ("Golden Destinations" or the "Company"), a full-service outbound travel experience curator, is pleased to announce the launch of its prospectus in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). Golden Destinations specialises in curating outbound travel experience packages under its flagship Golden Destinations ("GD)" brand portfolio and operates mainly through a business-to-business ("B2B") model, serving a nationwide network of travel agents. The Company focuses on product curation, itinerary development and coordination of travel services, while leveraging its travel agent network for market reach and distribution.

(From Left) Mr. Lim Swee Chuan, Executive Director / Chief Corporate Officer, Golden Destinations Group Berhad; Mr. Mita Lim, Managing Director, Golden Destinations Group Berhad; YB Tuan Chiew Choon Man, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer, UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd; Mr. Tan Meng Kim, Managing Director, Capital Markets, UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd

The IPO aims to raise approximately RM90.00 million through the issuance of 200.00 million new shares at an issue price of RM0.45 per share, representing a market capitalisation of RM450.00 million based on an enlarged issued share capital of 1.00 billion shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised for the following initiatives:

RM50.00 million for the establishment of a new centralised headquarters to consolidate the Company's operations and support its expanding workforce and operational requirements.

RM13.50 million for strengthening branding, marketing and promotional initiatives to enhance the visibility of the Golden Destinations brand in Malaysia and Singapore and reinforce its market presence within the outbound travel industry.

RM6.00 million expansion of geographical presence, including strengthening market penetration in East Malaysia and exploring opportunities to establish a presence in the Singapore market.

RM 4.00 million for enhancement of IT systems and operational infrastructure to improve workflow efficiency, strengthen data capabilities and support the Company's growing scale of operations.

RM6.00 million for expansion of workforce to strengthen the service delivery capabilities, enhance operational efficiency and meet the demands of a growing customer base.

RM4.00 million for the working capital which include the staff salaries and benefits, as well as the general overheads for the payment of administration and operational expenses.

RM6.50 million for estimated listing expenses.

Applications for the IPO will open at 10.00 a.m. on the date of the prospectus launch and will close at 5.00 p.m. on 6 April 2026. The listing on the ACE Market is scheduled for 16 April 2026.

Mr. Mita Lim, Managing Director of Golden Destinations Group Berhad commented, "The launch of our Prospectus marks a significant milestone for Golden Destinations as we embark on the next phase of our corporate journey towards becoming a listed company on the ACE Market. With our established industry presence and extensive network of travel partners and agents, the IPO will enable us to strengthen our operational capabilities, enhance our brand presence and further scale our curated travel offerings to meet the growing demand for international travel."

Mr. David Lim,Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd added, "Golden Destinations has built a strong brand and an extensive distribution network within Malaysia's outbound travel segment. With its scalable B2B model and diversified travel experience offerings across global destinations, the Company is well-positioned to capture the continued recovery and long-term growth in international travel demand. We are pleased to support the Company in its ACE Market listing."

Over the years, Golden Destinations has established a strong operating platform supported by extensive destination coverage and long-standing relationships with travel agents and global travel partners. The Company curates a wide range of travel experience packages covering destinations across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Africa, catering to diverse traveller preferences and market segments.

UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for Golden Destinations' IPO.

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ABOUT GOLDEN DESTINATIONS GROUP BERHAD

Golden Destinations Group Berhad ("Golden Destinations" or the "Company") is a full-service outbound travel experience curator, offering a comprehensive suite of outbound travel experience products and services under Golden Destinations (GD), our flagship brand portfolio. Through its subsidiaries, the Group offers a comprehensive range of travel products, including series travel experience packages, cruise travel experience packages and other outbound travel experience packages, distributed primarily via an established network of travel agents. As at its latest reporting period, Golden Destinations' travel portfolio spans over 84 countries, with more than 2,000 travel experience packages across multiple destinations worldwide, supported by long-standing relationships with airlines, cruise operators and overseas ground service providers. The Group is focused on scaling its operational capabilities, enhancing service delivery and strengthening its market presence in the outbound travel segment.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Golden Destinations Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Golden Destinations Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/golden-destinations-unveils-prospectus-for-ace-market-ipo-sets-to-raise-rm90.00-million-1152201