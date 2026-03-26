Another Month, Another Milestone: Bybit Earn's Mantle Vault More than Doubles AUM in First Quarter of 2026

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced another landmark achievement for Mantle Vault on Bybit On-Chain Earn on March 26, 2026. The game-changing yield-generating product launched in partnership with Mantle and Cian, has reached US$200 million in Assets Under Management (AUM), demonstrating explosive adoption and market demand for structured stablecoin yield solutions.

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