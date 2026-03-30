Bybit Expands AI Trading Skills Hub with Earn Dual Asset and On-Chain Alpha Trading

Building on the momentum of the latest integration of Bybit AI Trading Skills, Copy Trading, the new features further solidify Bybit's position as the most comprehensive AI-powered trading orchestration platform.

Dual Asset: Structured Yield with Built-In Optionality

Bybit Earn Dual Asset is a sophisticated structured product that offers a simple user journey and agreed-upon yield upon subscription. The product works best for generating returns in directional markets or as a high-yield alternative to spot limit orders.

The product is designed for traders prioritizing returns while maintaining exposure to directional market moves.

On-Chain Alpha: Trading Early-Stage Tokens with Execution Priority

On-Chain Alpha opens access to early-stage, on-chain tokens through Bybit's Flash Trade functionality, combined with two execution priority modes designed to capture market opportunities in fast-moving markets.

Highlights

Flash Trade Integration : Executing trades on early-stage tokens across Solana and Mantle blockchains with minimal friction

: Executing trades on early-stage tokens across Solana and Mantle blockchains with minimal friction Priority-on-Success or Priority-on-Price Execution : Traders can choose to prioritize successful execution of their trades or their target price

: Traders can choose to prioritize successful execution of their trades or their target price Direct Alpha Tracking: Monitoring and measuring profits from on-chain token trades directly within their Bybit account

On-Chain Alpha bridges the gap between traditional exchange trading and the emerging on-chain token economy. Early-stage token markets move rapidly, and execution speed is critical. With the capabilities now fully integrated through Bybit AI Skills, users and AI agents can identify and capitalize on alpha opportunities as they emerge.

Expanding the Bybit AI Trading Skills Ecosystem

With the introduction of Earn Dual Asset and On-Chain Alpha in the Bybit AI Skills toolkit, Bybit continues to lead the exchange industry in AI-driven innovation, setting the standard for how traders interact with markets through conversational intelligence and autonomous agents.

Earn Dual Asset and On-Chain Alpha are now available to all Bybit AI Trading Skills for users through natural language commands on supported AI assistants of the user's preference, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Cursor, and Windsurf.

In the latest release, the Bybit AI Trading Skills also improved the users experience of order and price limit verification, symbol confirmation, and balance checks in trading and account management, as well as grid bot trading tips for spot and futures, and batch cancellation references.

Bybit AI Skills - Capabilities

Module Capability User prompt examples Market data Real-time price, Candlestick charts, Order book depth, Funding rate, Market sentiment, Historical volatility, Trading rules, Latest announcements, Contract delivery price "What's the price of BTC now?", "Analyze ETH trends", "Show me the BTC order book" Spot Trading Market buy/sell, Place limit order, Cancel all orders, Batch order placement, Order cancellation, Order history, Spot margin, Leveraged tokens "Help me buy 500 USDT of BTC", "Sell all my ETH", "Place a buy order for 1 ETH at 3,800" Derivatives Trading Open longshort, Set leverage, Set TPSL, Trading rules, Conditional orders, One-click closeall, Switch isolated/cross margin, One-advantage mode, Add Heuristic margin, Realized PnL, Batch order placement "Open a 10x leverage long on BTC", "Adjust my leverage to 5x", "Set TP at 50,000, SL at 75,000" Earn Browse products, subscribe, redeem, check yield history "What flexible savings products are there?", "Deposit 1,000 USDT into Flexible Savings", "Redeem USDT from my savings?" Copy Trading Retrieve lead traders, establish leader-follower relationships, manage copied positions, view strategy performance "Show me top copy traders", "Copy the strategy of trader XYZ", "How much have I earned from copy trading?" Dual Asset Subscribe to Dual Asset offerings with target price "Subscribe to the MNT-USDT Dual Asset product at US$45,000", "What Dual Asset products are available?", "Show me my Dual Asset positions and returns" On-Chain Alpha Flash Trade early-stage tokens, choose between Priority-on-success execution and Priority-on-price execution, track alpha profits on Solana and Mantle "Show me trending tokens on Solana", "Execute a Flash Trade for this token with priority-on-success", "What are my OnChain Alpha profits?" Account & Assets Query Balance, Account info, Fee rates, Internal transfer, Deposit address, Deposit/Withdrawal history, subaccount management, API Key management, convert assets, crypto conversion, check transaction history "Show me my balance", "What's my BTC deposit address?", "Create a Subaccount" Advanced functions WebSocket real-time stream, crypto loans, block trade (RFQ), spread trading, P2P trading, institutional loans, broker management, trading bots "Subscribe to real-time BTC trades", "Borrow 10,000 USDT", "Get options block trade inquiry"

To explore these new features and learn more about Bybit AI Skills, traders can visit: https://www.bybit.com/ai

For further technical details, users may visit: GitHub - Bybit AI Skills

Bybit / CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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