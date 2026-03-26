The Croatian government's latest set of energy support measures includes new financing for residential solar, batteries and heat pumps, expected to support up to 15,000 applications, as well as an extension of existing electricity price subsidies for homeowners.The government of Croatia has presented its tenth package of energy measures for households installing solar, batteries and heat pumps. According to the government's website, €40 million ($46.2 million) will go towards supporting households installing renewable energy systems in order to reduce household dependence on fossil fuels and ...

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