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WKN: A3CMLY | ISIN: CA66979W8429 | Ticker-Symbol: NM9A
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 11:12
1,866 Euro
-2,20 % -0,042
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8741,92813:02
1,8721,92612:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC1,866-2,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.