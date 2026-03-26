Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced its participation in a robust lineup of industry conferences and events for 2026. The Company will engage with owners, developers, and operators across the multifamily, student housing, and senior living sectors to showcase its commitment to elevating the resident experience through reliable, high-performance connectivity.

As a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated exclusively to the rental housing market, Elauwit continues to prioritize human-centric service models that benefit both property teams and their residents. Throughout the year, Company leadership will be on-site at major national and regional events to discuss how modern infrastructure supports resident retention and overall asset value.

"We are eager to participate in such a broad range of industry events this year," said Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit. "These forums provide a vital opportunity to connect with partners and peers as we work to redefine the standard for connectivity in residential communities."

2026 Featured Speaking Engagements

Taylor Jones, Elauwit President & CTO, is scheduled to share industry insights as a featured speaker at the following conferences:

InterFace Student Housing - Austin, TX (March 30-April 1)

- Austin, TX (March 30-April 1) Bisnow DFW BMAC (Signature) - Dallas, TX (May 12)

- Dallas, TX (May 12) IMN Middle-Market Multifamily (Southeast) - Atlanta, GA (May 28-29)

- Atlanta, GA (May 28-29) InterFace Houston Multifamily - Houston, TX (June 9)

- Houston, TX (June 9) InterFace Central Florida Multifamily - Tampa, FL (September)

- Tampa, FL (September) Bisnow Southeast Multifamily - Atlanta, GA (November 19)

- Atlanta, GA (November 19) Bisnow BMAC East (Signature) - Washington, DC (December 10)

Full 2026 Event Schedule

In addition to the speaking engagements listed above, Elauwit representatives will be attending and/or exhibiting at the following events:

April 22: Bisnow Charleston Multifamily & Affordable - Charleston, SC

Bisnow Charleston Multifamily & Affordable - Charleston, SC June 17-19: NAA Apartmentalize - New Orleans, LA

NAA Apartmentalize - New Orleans, LA TBD: Bisnow Triangle Student Housing & Higher Education - Raleigh, NC

Bisnow Triangle Student Housing & Higher Education - Raleigh, NC TBD: Bisnow Chicago Senior Housing - Chicago, IL

Bisnow Chicago Senior Housing - Chicago, IL TBD: Bisnow Charlotte Affordable Housing - Charlotte, NC

Bisnow Charlotte Affordable Housing - Charlotte, NC September 10-11: Multifamily Women's Summit - Arizona

Multifamily Women's Summit - Arizona TBD: Bisnow Austin BMAC - Austin, TX

Bisnow Austin BMAC - Austin, TX TBD: IMN Built-to-Rent - Dallas, TX

IMN Built-to-Rent - Dallas, TX TBD: Bisnow Georgia Student Housing - Atlanta, GA

Bisnow Georgia Student Housing - Atlanta, GA November 16-18: OPTECH - Las Vegas, NV

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.



Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect the Company's growth strategies and its performance as a public company. The words "continue" "opportunity," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's final prospectus dated November 2, 2025 and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 4, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289548

Source: Elauwit Connection, Inc.