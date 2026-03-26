HONG KONG, Mar 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Census and Statistics Department today released the latest external merchandise trade statistics. In February 2026, the total value of merchandise exports increased by 24.7% year-on-year to $408.8 billion. For the first two months of 2026, the total value of exports of goods amounted to $928.3 billion, marking an increase of 29.6% from the same period of last year.Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Director of Research Bruce Pang said, over the past few months, Hong Kong's external trade has continued to exhibit clear growth momentum. Although global geopolitical conditions remain tense, underlying demand from the Chinese Mainland and major overseas markets has remained resilient. We maintain a positive outlook, yet remain cautious in regard to Hong Kong's trade performance.'HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.