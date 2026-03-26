Electric Royalties Ltd: Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on key assets within its royalty portfolio based on public disclosures made by project operators between December 8, 2025, and March 25, 2026.

"With copper royalty revenue from our Chilean royalty ramping up and with a small equity raise late last year, the Company entered 2026 on stable footing and is turning our focus to reviewing new strategic acquisition opportunities," said Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik. "Meanwhile, our existing portfolio of 43 royalties on battery and critical metals continues to mature."

The following is a summary of the highlights described below:

Updated PEA on Zonia Copper Oxide Project, wherein Edge Copper has boosted the annual copper production plan by 50% to 75mlbs of copper annually. At US$5 copper, our expected annual royalty revenue would be approximately US$1.875 million a year.

Continued progress at the Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile, including a significant raise of up to $25 million to expedite underground development and advance exploration.

Korea Zinc is acquiring the Middle Tennessee Zinc Mine as part of an overall acquisition and investment package in the area totaling US$7.4 billion with plans to re-start the mine subject to our gross royalty.

Pre-feasibility study (the " PFS ") officially underway at the Battery Hill Manganese Project, with ongoing drilling and metallurgical testing as part of finalizing the report.

Feasibility study due out in Q2 2026 on the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project, where Glencore is a partner and a significant portion of project financing has been already indicated from the UK Export Import Bank.

Potential for a nearer term cash flow from copper assets as Metals Bank moves ahead on Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project by signing an MOU with a nearby group to toll mill their ore at a nearby processing plant.

Phase 2 scoping study underway at the Graphmada Graphite Project to restart production at a higher production profile than previous understood and working to secure government or strategic funding to return Graphmada to production.

Continued support from the Canadian Government as they extend the $100 million Letter of Interest ("LOI") for project financing at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project, which also has a feasibility study underway.

Portfolio Asset Updates

Zonia Copper Oxide Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On January 22, 2026, Edge Copper Corporation (TSX.V: EDCU) (" Edge Copper ") announced the commencement of a drilling program at the Zonia Copper Project, with two diamond drill rigs mobilized on site. The program includes approximately 53,000 feet of drilling across 78 holes targeting resource conversion drilling, step-out exploration, and geotechnical drilling supporting project engineering. On March 12, 2026, Edge Copper released results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Zonia Copper Project. The PEA is based in part on inferred mineral resources. According to Edge Copper, the PEA highlights include: After-tax NPV (8%) of approximately US$488 million After-tax IRR of approximately 23.4%

The PEA envisions an open pit mining and heap leach solvent extraction (SX) electrowinning (EW) processing operation. Mining operations are based on large scale conventional drill, blast, load, and haul open pit mining methods. A total of 354 million tons of material is expected to be mined, which consists of 218 million tons of resource and 136 million tons of waste, for an average strip ratio of 0.6 (waste to resource). With an average mined copper grade of 0.25%, total contained copper mined is expected to be 1.1 billion pounds of copper. Edge Copper intends to incorporate the drill results from the exploration program currently underway into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the fourth quarter of 2026. Concurrently Edge Copper will continue to advance metallurgical testwork, engineering, geotechnical and hydrogeological testing, and environmental and baseline monitoring. Edge Copper then plans on completing a prefeasibility study in 2027. On March 18, 2026, Edge Copper announced that it filed the NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report for the Zonia Copper Project on SEDAR+, further to its March 12, 2026 PEA news release. The Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced herein is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.



Sources: https://edgecopper.com/news/edge-copper-mobilizes-drill-rigs-and-commences-53000-foot-drilling-program-at-zonia/ https://edgecopper.com/news/edge-copper-announces-positive-pea-results-for-its-zonia-copper-project/ https://edgecopper.com/news/edge-copper-files-pea-technical-report-for-the-zonia-copper-project/

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Edge Copper.

Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On January 8, 2026, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) (" Green Technology Metals ") announced that Export Development Canada (" EDC ") extended its LOI for potential financing support of up to C$100 million for development of the Seymour Lake Lithium Project. According to Green Technology Metals, the LOI remains valid through December 2026. Source: https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GT1/03044430.pdf

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals.

Battery Hill Manganese Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On February 10, 2026, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV:MN) (" Manganese X ") announced that the South African Patent Office granted Manganese X a patent covering its proprietary purification process for manganese sulfate used in battery-grade applications. Manganese X has also filed for patent protection in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Australia. On February 27, 2026, Manganese X provided an update on the ongoing PFS, reporting continued geotechnical drilling and metallurgical optimization work. ABH Engineering Inc., the lead consulting firm engaged for the Manganese X's PFS, has initiated preliminary engineering activities, including the establishment of the project to include critical path, execution of schedule, and organizational framework. In support of continued mine plan optimization, and in collaboration with GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited, Manganese X has commenced a targeted geotechnical drilling and testing program consisting of three (3) drill holes totaling approximately 550 metres. The objective of this program is to obtain site-specific geotechnical data to support associated infrastructure planning as part of the PFS. The program is designed to: Determine optimal pit slope angles for mine design Refine geotechnical input parameters for optimized pit wall stability Evaluate additional pit development requirements to accommodate processing infrastructure and operational efficiencies Collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data to enhance the understanding of site and pit hydrogeological conditions

The results of this program are expected to improve mine design confidence, optimize material movement assumptions, and support the overall economic evaluation of the Battery Hill Project within the updated PFS framework. Sources: https://www.manganesexenergycorp.com/south-africa-patent-office-grants-manganese-x-battery-grade-high-purity-processing-patent/ https://www.manganesexenergycorp.com/manganese-x-pre-feasibility-update-geotechnical-drilling-and-optimized-metallurgical-processing-initiatives/

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Manganese X.

Kenbridge Nickel Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On February 3, 2026, Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN) (" Tartisan ") reported drill intersections including: 10.7 metres grading 1.58% Ni and 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 metres of 3.02% Ni and 1.48% Cu

On February 24, 2026, Tartisan reported that 3,350 metres of drilling had been completed across multiple targets; Results show that both Zone A and Zone B were intersected including 3.0 metres of 2.17% Ni and 1.45% Cu in Zone B. On March 12, 2026, Tartisan announced additional drilling results including: 24.6 metres grading 0.71% Ni and 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 metres grading 1.17% Ni and 1.45% Cu

Sources: https://tartisannickel.com/en/tartisan-nickel-corp-intersects-10-7-metres-of-1-58-ni-0-79-cu-including-5-0-metres-of-3-02-ni-1-48-cu-at-the-kenbridge-nickel-copper-cobalt-project-northwestern-ontario/ https://tartisannickel.com/en/tartisan-nickel-corp-intersects-3-0-metres-of-2-17-ni-1-45-cu-at-the-kenbridge-nickel-copper-cobalt-project-northwestern-ontario/ https://tartisannickel.com/en/tartisan-nickel-corp-intersects-24-6-metres-of-0-71-ni-0-56-cu-including-6-1-metres-of-1-17-ni-1-45-cu-at-the-kenbridge-nickel-copper-cobalt-project-northwestern-ontario/

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Tartisan.

Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On February 13, 2026, Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (" Metal Bank ") announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Austral Resources to evaluate potential toll treatment of Millennium Project (the " Millennium Project ") ore at the Rocklands processing facility. Provides the potential to significantly bolster the mill feed for Rocklands, ahead of restart study phase. The Millennium Project has the potential to commence mining within 2 years, which sits neatly against the proposed timing for a re-start of Rocklands and is located within 20km of the facility. The MoU is non-exclusive and non-binding; any future agreement remains subject to technical, commercial and regulatory due diligence.

On February 18, 2026, Metal Bank announced the submission of a new Mining Lease as well as an Exploration Permit for Minerals (EPM) application covering the "Gap Zone," an area interpreted to host extensions of mineralization between existing mining leases. On February 23, 2026, Metal Bank reported high-grade graphite results adjacent to the Millennium Project copper-cobalt resource including: 13.1 metres at 12.23% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) from 1m in hole MI25DD03 14.3 metres at 8.68% TGC from surface in hole MI25DD04 30.85 metres at 14.11% TGC from 60.4m in hole MI25DD04

Sources: https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MBK/03056105.pdf https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MBK/03057777.pdf https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/MBK/03059532.pdf

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Metal Bank.

Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Vanadium Royalty) - On January 21, 2026, Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT) (" Cerrado ") reported continued advancement of the Mont Sorcier feasibility study. At the Mont Sorcier high-purity iron project, all key workstreams continued to progress on the feasibility study, Cerrado completed an infill drilling program to update sufficient mineral resources to the Proven and Probable categories for an expanded production scenario. Over 17,000 metres were drilled with results to be incorporated into a new mineral reserve estimate to support the feasibility study, which remains targeted for completion in Q2 2026. As noted in Cerrado's November 10, 2025, press release, the study is now targeting an increased production rate of 8 MM tpa of 67% iron concentrate in a 2-stage phased development approach. The Bankable Feasibility Study aims to provide a detailed updated economic study on the potential for the project, as highlighted in the previous 2022 NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the " Cerrado PEA ") that delivered a project NPV8% of US$1.6 billion based upon iron concentrates grading 65% iron. As highlighted previously, new test work has now shown the ability to deliver a high-purity DRI-grade Iron concentrate product of over 67% iron, enhancing the project's position delivering a highly desired product to support growing demand from the Green Steel transition. Source: https://www.cerradogold.com/news-media/news-2026/cerrado-gold-announces-q4-and-year-end-2025-production-resul2026-01-21-030501

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Cerrado.

Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) (capped at $5 million) - On January 30, 2026, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) (" Greenwing ") reported continued advancement of Graphmada-related activities in its quarterly activities report. Greenwing announced the commencement of a Stage 2 Scoping Study to assess restart and expansion pathways, leveraging the existing mining lease, increased resource, installed infrastructure and Stage 1 production experience. Greenwing also announced they have commenced discussions with government agencies and potential strategic partners regarding pathways for investment and collaboration at Graphmada. Sources: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/gw1/9a1149db-2b3.pdf https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/gw1/8387572a-9a7.pdf

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Greenwing.

Punitaqui Copper Mine (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - During the period, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV:BMR) (" BMR ") announced several financing and corporate updates including multiple shares for debt transactions in December and January. On February 9, 2026, BMR announced a non-brokered private placement LIFE offering (the " Offering ") for minimum gross proceeds of $10,000,000 and up to a maximum of $25,000,000, from the sale of a minimum of 50,000,000 common shares of BMR and up to a maximum of 125,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share. BMR intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance processing plant operations and planned underground development at BMR's Punitaqui Mining Complex located in the Coquimbo region of Chile, and for general working capital purposes. Details of the BMR's intended use of proceeds from the Offering are more fully described in the LIFE offering document. Source: https://bmrcorp.com/news/battery-mineral-resources-corp-announces-life-private-placement-offering/

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by BMR.

Middle Tennessee Zinc Operations (25% of a sliding scale 1% to 1.4% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On December 15, 2025, Nyrstar USA / Trafigura announced a proposed transaction involving the sale of Nyrstar USA to Korea Zinc, including the East Tennessee and Mid Tennessee mining complexes and the Clarksville zinc smelter. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Korea Zinc plans to acquire the fully permitted sites in the state of Tennessee to develop a new state-of-the-art fully integrated large-scale smelting facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Clarksville smelter, operated by Nyrstar, is the sole primary zinc smelter in the U.S. and has run for almost 50 years. Together with the associated East and Mid Tennessee mining complexes, these assets represent a key domestic U.S. mine to metals value chain. The operations benefit from a highly skilled workforce, favorable geological and operational conditions, logistics accessibility, and relatively low electricity costs. "This transaction would enable a secure and stable US zinc and zinc by-products supply for the future," said Nyrstar CEO Guido Janssen. "Korea Zinc is a world leader in smelting technology, and we are confident they will build on the strong foundations Nyrstar has laid in the State of Tennessee." The proposed transaction between Korea Zinc and Nyrstar is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals with the sale expected to close in the first half of 2026. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the Clarksville smelter's zinc metal production for 2026 would continue to be sold to Trafigura. Source: https://www.nyrstar.com/resource-center/press-releases/proposed-sale-of-nyrstar-usa-to-korea-zinc

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Nyrstar.

Penouta Mine Project (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - The Company has contributed to a litigation funding agreement in respect of a litigation claim being pursued by Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. ("Strategic") related to the Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain over which the Company held a 1.5% gross revenue royalty interest. As previously disclosed by Strategic, the Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia suspended the Section C permit for the Penouta mine leading to Strategic's subsidiary Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L.U ("SMS") ceasing operations in the first half of 2024, the insolvency of SMS and the Penouta mine being sold by the insolvency administrator to an unaffiliated third party. In response, Strategic has initiated civil proceedings against the Xunta of Galicia for damages resulting from the unjustified suspension of the Section C permit. The Company is contributing to this litigation to earn a portion of any damages, and to support efforts that could uphold the validity of the 1.5% gross revenue royalty interest. There can be no assurance that the litigation initiated by Strategic against the Xunta of Galicia will be resolved in Strategic's favor or result in any recovery of damages. Furthermore, the Company can provide no assurance that its 1.5% gross revenue royalty interest will be capable of generating future revenue. The Company continues to review its rights and remedies under the royalty agreement.

Alan Roberts, a Certified Professional Geologist ("CPG") #11260 by the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a qualified person, who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: artificial intelligence, cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Artificial intelligence, electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik

CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.

Phone: (604) 364-3540

Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com

https://www.electricroyalties.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes forward-looking information regarding, but not limited to, other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-royalties-provides-update-on-critical-metals-royalty-portfolio-1152151