GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Launches Creator Communities to Manage the Full Creator Marketing Lifecycle

As brands increasingly rely on creators, AI and performance data, Stream Hatchet expands from analytics into workflow and campaign management

Advances GameSquare's strategy to build a unified, AI-powered creator marketing platform

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Stream Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and gaming ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company") today announced the launch of its Creator Communities feature: A new way of handling the entire creator marketing process in one place, from creator discovery and onboarding to activation and reporting.

Advertising is undergoing a major shift as brands increasingly allocate marketing budgets toward creators, influencers, and online communities alongside traditional digital advertising channels. As campaigns become more data-driven and performance-focused, companies are looking for platforms that can manage creator discovery, drive positive campaign execution, and provide performance analytics in a single workflow. Creator Communities represents the next step in Stream Hatchet's evolution from a data analytics platform into a broader creator marketing platform.

Creator Communities Closes Stream Hatchet's Creator Marketing Loop with One Unified Offering

Creator Communities allow brands and publishers to find creators that suit their brand image and upcoming activation needs by drawing on more than 55 million creators tracked within Stream Hatchet's data platform. Brands can then onboard these creators within the Stream Hatchet app and use bulk messaging to perform outreach or activate creators in a single click. Finally, brands will receive dedicated reporting on the outcomes of their activations with insights and benchmarks against the broader industry.

Stream Hatchet's Creator Communities is enhanced with learnings from the wider range of GameSquare offerings. "At GameSquare, we leverage our data and insights across every company within our ecosystem to maximize our strategic impact", said Jake Phillips, CRO at GameSquare. "In the case of Creator Communities, Stream Hatchet draws on the first-hand experience of Click and Zoned to craft recommendations couched in the realities of creator marketing activations. The result is better synergy between suggested creators and brands."

The launch signifies the first phase of the integration of the previously announced strategy to consolidate Sideqik into the Stream Hatchet platform, marking a major milestone in the Company's strategy to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end creator marketing platform. The integration of Sideqik significantly expands Stream Hatchet's capabilities beyond analytics, enabling brands and publishers to directly execute and manage creator campaigns at scale.

For more information on Creator Communities visit: http://streamhatchet.com/blog/creator-communities-a-single-solution-for-creator-marketing/

The Next Step: AI Creator Discovery as An Active Extension of Your Team

This synergy is crucial to Stream Hatchet's evolution from a passive discovery platform into an active intelligence engine for marketing. In the words of Stream Hatchet's Director of Product Alessandra Pinto, "The future of our product is to build an AI-powered business intelligence layer that acts as a strategic partner to brands. We're building a system that learns from every campaign, every creator collaboration, and every performance report to surface proactive recommendations."

Creator Communities is the latest step in this plan: Harnessing over a decade's worth of creator data and coverage of 32 different platforms to surface trends among viewers around the world.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ: GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 32 platforms and over a decade of data. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and creator intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the performance of the live streaming market . These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquares-stream-hatchet-launches-creator-communities-to-manage-1151509