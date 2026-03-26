Southwire Named One of The World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Southwire, North America's leading wire and cable company, has received the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

In 2026, Ethisphere recognized 138 companies spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. 2026 marks the third consecutive year that Southwire has been recognized. This year, Southwire is one of only five honorees in the electronics and components industry.

"Being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies reflects the integrity and dedication of our team members and their commitment to Doing Right," said Ganesh Ramaswamy, Southwire's president and CEO. "Our team members act with honesty, accountability, and respect to help ensure we continue to earn the trust of our customers, partners, and communities."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, governance, a culture of ethics, environmental and social impact and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

"Being recognized for three consecutive years is no small accomplishment, and it's a clear reflection that we are doing the right things and remaining committed to our values and standards," said Burt Fealing, Southwire's executive vice president, general counsel, chief sustainability officer and interim chief people & culture officer. "This milestone is also an opportunity for us to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established. The work ahead will require continued focus, collaboration, and dedication, but I am confident in this team's ability to keep raising the bar. I am extremely appreciative of the commitment and hard work that made this success possible."

The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

"Congratulations to Southwire for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

For questions about Southwire's Ethics and Compliance program, visit https://www.southwire.com/sustainability/doing-right-connection.?

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

Find more stories and multimedia from Southwire at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-named-one-of-the-worlds-most-ethical-companies-by-ethisphere-1152213