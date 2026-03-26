Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Subsidiary Cellgenic Commences Full-Scale Manufacturing at First-of-Its-Kind

Xeno-Free Biologics Facility in Cancún, Now Producing and Distributing Six Product Lines to International Markets

COFEPRIS-Guided Laboratory Actively Shipping Exosomes, MSCs, NK Cells, and Allogeneic Fibroblasts as Company Advances Authorized Distributor Program and 2026 Pipeline Expansion Including Peptide Formulations, Secretome, and Private-Label Manufacturing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced through its Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) subsidiary that the Cellgenic advanced biologics manufacturing facility in Cancún, Mexico, has officially commenced full operations.

The Laboratory - believed to be the first facility in Cancún developed specifically for the external manufacturing and international distribution of biologics - is now actively producing and shipping six biologic product lines to authorized medical professionals and institutions across compliant international markets. The operational launch follows the facility's soft opening during the ISSCA Global Regenerative Medicine Summit in September 2025, which attracted full attendance from physicians and scientists representing more than 30 countries.

The full-scale launch adds a significant manufacturing revenue stream to RMTG's integrated business model and builds on the Company's recent financial momentum, including Q1 2025 sales of $1.35M representing 67% growth year-over-year with operational profits of $134,000.

"This facility reflects years of deliberate planning and represents a pivotal milestone in our expansion strategy," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "Our goal has never been rapid expansion without structure. We built this laboratory to support physicians and institutions seeking consistent, well-documented biologics produced under carefully designed conditions - and we are now delivering on that commitment. We believe the addition of in-house manufacturing capability significantly strengthens our competitive position and our ability to generate recurring revenue across our 30-plus-country distribution network."

Six Active Product Lines in Production

As of January 2026, the Cancún facility is actively producing and distributing the following biologic products to authorized professionals and institutions:

Exosome Flow Series - Liquid exosomes available in multiple concentrations

Lyophilized Exosomes - Prepared for topical and localized applications

Umbilical Cord-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) - Cryopreserved and culture-expanded

Natural Killer (NK) Cells - Produced under controlled freezing and handling protocols

Allogeneic Fibroblasts - Intended for aesthetic and research-oriented applications

Sterile Diluents - Including bacteriostatic water and saline solutions

All products are accompanied by full batch documentation, donor screening records, and handling guidelines. The facility incorporates modular cleanroom environments, controlled cold-chain logistics, structured batch documentation, and donor traceability systems developed with reference to AATB-aligned practices and COFEPRIS-guided operational frameworks. Cellgenic emphasizes that its biologics are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and are supplied exclusively to authorized professionals and institutions in compliance with local regulations.

Xeno-Free Manufacturing: A Differentiating Standard

All biologics produced at the Cancún facility are manufactured under xeno-free conditions, meaning no animal-derived components are used at any stage of production. Cellgenic's manufacturing philosophy emphasizes human-origin materials, controlled inputs, and fully documented sourcing processes - an approach the Company believes supports broader international acceptance and alignment with evolving regulatory expectations across multiple regions.

Benito Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group and founder of Cellgenic, added: "This is what we set out to build - purpose-built infrastructure, not repurposed spaces. Physicians around the world are asking for consistent access to well-documented biologics produced under real manufacturing conditions. This facility delivers on that demand and positions Cellgenic to scale alongside the growing international adoption of regenerative medicine."

Integrated Model: Manufacturing, Education, and Clinical Collaboration

The facility operates in close coordination with the Cellular Hope Institute, a clinical and educational center also based in Cancún under the GSCG umbrella, as well as ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application), the world's largest organization dedicated to training physicians in regenerative medicine. Through this integrated model, visiting physicians and researchers participating in ISSCA-accredited programs can observe manufacturing workflows firsthand, engage in hands-on educational sessions, and participate in structured clinical discussions related to biologics handling and responsible application.

"We expect this facility to play a meaningful role in our integrated model of manufacturing, education, and clinical collaboration," said Sarah Barroso, Managing Director of Cellgenic. "By aligning our laboratory operations with the Cellular Hope Institute and ISSCA's educational platform, we are contributing to greater transparency, consistency, and professional dialogue within the regenerative medicine field."

2026 Pipeline and Growth Initiatives

Building on the momentum of the operational launch, Cellgenic has outlined an expanded product and services pipeline for 2026, including:

Exosome -peptide combination formulations

Multi-peptide blended delivery formats

Cell-free conditioned media (secretome)

Cryopreserved cell banking services

Private-label and white-label manufacturing programs

Authorized Distributor Program

The Company has also introduced an Authorized Distributor Program designed for qualified partners operating in compliant markets. The program is structured to support long-term collaboration through educational resources, standardized documentation, and regional alignment initiatives. RMTG expects the distributor program to serve as a key driver of international growth as the Company scales its manufacturing capacity and geographic reach throughout 2026.

About Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (RMTG)

Since the acquisition of Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG), Regenerative Medical Technology Group (RMTG) is focused on Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine fields, covering clinical research, patient applications, along with physician training through its state-of-the-art global network of companies. The Company's mission is to enable physicians to make the benefits of stem cell medicine a reality for patients around the world. RMTG has been educating doctors on the science and application of cell-based therapeutics for over 10 years through its professional trademarked association ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application), a global network of medical professionals that leverages multinational relationships to build best practices and further the Company's mission.

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company's integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. The Company's Cellgenic brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products including exosomes, MSCs, and platelet-rich plasma kits produced under rigorous quality protocols.

To learn more, visit www.regenmedtechgroup.com and www.stemcellsgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned product pipeline expansions, anticipated distributor program growth, expectations for international market penetration, projected manufacturing capacity scaling, and the Company's broader strategic positioning in the regenerative medicine sector. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, manufacturing facility performance, product pipeline development, distributor program enrollment, or international market expansion. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: changes in international regulatory frameworks governing biologics manufacturing and distribution; the Company's ability to attract and retain authorized distribution partners; the successful development and commercialization of pipeline products; competitive dynamics within the regenerative medicine industry; supply chain disruptions affecting raw materials or cold-chain logistics; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable local, national, and international regulations; and general economic and market conditions.

The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: David Christensen, CEO and President Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-subsidiary-cellgenic-commences-full-scale-manufacturing-at-first-of-its-kind-1152147