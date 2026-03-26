Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318)
AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025
(26 March 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2025 on 26 March 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025:
1. High-value overall business growth
2. Rising cash dividends for 14 consecutive years
Note: The above profit distribution proposal will be implemented after approval at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting.
3. Life & Health's growth driven by multi-channel high-quality development
4. Ping An P&C's sustained business growth and steadily improving quality
5. Excellent insurance funds investment results
6. Ping An Bank's steady business results and asset quality, with a rising core tier 1 CAR
7. Integrated finance enables core competitive moat and improves customer development
8. Health & senior care strategy enables core businesses via differentiation
9. Corporate social responsibility, green development and rural vitalization
10. Consistently rising brand value
For further details, please refer to the annual results announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 26 March 2026 (the "Annual Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Results Announcement.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
Key word(s): Insurance
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
|47th Floor, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian District
|518033 Shenzen
|China
|Phone:
|+86 400 8866 338
|E-mail:
|ir@pingan.com.cn
|Internet:
|www.pingan.cn
|ISIN:
|XS2924174381
|WKN:
|A4ECGX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2298512
|End of News
|EQS Media
2298512 26.03.2026 CET/CEST