

EQS-Media / 26.03.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 (26 March 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) announced the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2025 on 26 March 2026. Set out below are the financial and business highlights of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2025: 1. High-value overall business growth Operating profit after tax ("OPAT") attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB134,415 million, up 10.3% YoY.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company excl. non-recurring gains and losses was RMB143,773 million, up 22.5% YoY.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB134,778 million, up 6.5% YoY.

Revenue amounted to RMB1,140,324 million, basically stable.

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose above RMB1 trillion for the first time to RMB1,000,419 million, up 7.7% YTD. 2. Rising cash dividends for 14 consecutive years Proposed final dividend for 2025 is RMB1.75 per share in cash.

Full-year cash dividend will be RMB2.70 per share, up 5.9% YoY.

Total cash dividends paid will be RMB48,891 million. Cash dividend payout ratio based on OPAT attributable to shareholders of the parent company will be 36.4%. Note: The above profit distribution proposal will be implemented after approval at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting. 3. Life & Health's growth driven by multi-channel high-quality development Life and health insurance ("Life & Health") business's new business value ("NBV") increased 29.3% YoY to RMB36,897 million, and NBV margin based on annualized new premium rose 5.8 pps YoY to 28.5%.

Agency channel NBV grew 10.4% YoY, driven by a 17.2% YoY increase in NBV per agent.

Bancassurance channel NBV climbed 138.0% YoY.

Bancassurance, community finance and other channels' share in Ping An Life's NBV rose 12.1 pps YoY. 4. Ping An P&C's sustained business growth and steadily improving quality Premium income was RMB343,168 million, up 6.6% YoY.

Insurance revenue was RMB338,912 million, up 3.3% YoY.

Overall COR improved by 1.5 pps YoY to 96.8%, indicating sustained strong profitability.

Auto insurance COR improved by 2.3 pps YoY to 95.8%, consistently better than the market average.

Net cash inflows from operating activities increased 48.3% YoY, with liquidity significantly improved.

Driven by premium cash flows, investment scale excl. financial assets sold under agreements to repurchase grew 12.1% YTD. 5. Excellent insurance funds investment results Insurance funds investment portfolio grew 13.2% YTD to RMB6.49 trillion. Comprehensive investment yield was 6.3%, up 0.5 pps YoY.

The portfolio achieved a 4.8% average net investment yield and a 4.9% average comprehensive investment yield over the past decade, both higher than the EV long-run investment return assumption. 6. Ping An Bank's steady business results and asset quality, with a rising core tier 1 CAR Net profit was RMB42,633 million.

Non-performing loan ratio was 1.05%.

Provision coverage ratio was 220.88%.

Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ("CAR") rose 0.24 pps YTD to 9.36%. 7. Integrated finance enables core competitive moat and improves customer development Retail customers increased 3.5% YTD to 251 million.

Industry-leading average monthly online active customers: about 90 million.

Retention rate reached 99% among customers holding 3 or more categories of products. 8. Health & senior care strategy enables core businesses via differentiation Ping An has partnered with 100% of China's top 100 hospitals and 3A hospitals. "AI + human doctor" services cover 100% of the Group's retail customers.

QR code payment service covers 77K pharmacies nationwide.

Over 240K customers are entitled to home-based senior care services. Ping An's Zhen Living premium health and senior care communities have been unveiled in 5 cities. Among them, Zhen City • Shanghai has opened for business, and Zhen City • Futian in Shenzhen has started a soft opening. 9. Corporate social responsibility, green development and rural vitalization Cumulative investment to bolster the real economy exceeded RMB10.88 trillion.

Green investment of insurance funds amounted to RMB530,087 million.

Green loan balance was RMB266,433 million.

Green insurance premium income was RMB76,474 million.

Funding for rural industrial vitalization totaled RMB57,148 million.

MSCI ESG Rating rose to AAA, No.1 in the multi-line insurance and brokerage industry in Asia-Pacific for 4 consecutive years.

Ping An was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025 as the only Chinese mainland insurer included. 10. Consistently rising brand value Ping An rose to No.47 on the Fortune Global 500 list (No.9 among financial companies worldwide).

Global 500 list (No.9 among financial companies worldwide). No.13 on the Fortune China 500 list.

China 500 list. No.27 on the Forbes Global 2000 list (No.1 among Chinese insurers).

Global 2000 list (No.1 among Chinese insurers). No.32 on the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 list (No.1 among Chinese insurance brands for 10 consecutive years. For further details, please refer to the annual results announcement published by the Company on the websites of the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.pingan.cn) on 26 March 2026 (the "Annual Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Results Announcement. -End-



End of Media Release



Issuer: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Key word(s): Insurance



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