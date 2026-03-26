Builds on a longstanding, consistent investment strategy in defense

Focused on advancing technologies critical to national security and resilience

Initial investment in Shield AI marks the next phase of this strategy

Advent, a leading global private equity investor, today announces a commitment to invest up to $1 billion in next-generation defense technology companies.

The commitment builds on Advent's long-established investment strategy in the defense sector, where it has consistently backed businesses supporting national security priorities. The firm's approach reflects a sustained focus on identifying and scaling technologies that are critical to maintaining a strategic edge, including artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

Advent will pursue investments in differentiated, cutting-edge companies developing advanced capabilities to support defense modernisation and long-term security needs.

Since 2020, Advent has deployed more than $15 billion across the global defense sector, including investments in Cobham, Ultra Electronics, Vantor, and Attalon. This investment history underscores a consistent level of investment activity in the sector, established well ahead of recent geopolitical developments.

Through its ecosystem of experienced executives, government relationships and insights drawn from its portfolio, we believe Advent is well positioned to support pioneering defense technology companies particularly in areas such as go-to-market strategy, manufacturing scale-up, M&A, and capital markets.

As part of this commitment, Advent has signed a definitive agreement to make an initial investment in the defense technology company Shield AI, coleading its $1.5 billion Series G funding round, which values the company at $12.7 billion. Founded in 2015, Shield AI develops AI-powered autonomous systems to support air operations, with a mission to protect service members and civilians through intelligent technology.

Shonnel Malani, Managing Partner and global head of aerospace and defense at Advent, said: "We are proud to bring to bear our experience of strategic defense investing and our global network across industry and government to support the next generation of defense technology companies at this critical moment. We believe Shield AI represents the frontier of this transformation and we look forward to partnering with the company as it scales its vision of AI-driven autonomy, helping shape a future where intelligent systems can enhance resilience, protect service members, and redefine the nature of modern security."

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made 448 investments across 44 countries.

Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. We bring hands-on operational expertise to enhance and accelerate businesses.

As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 655 colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

To learn more, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326194279/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts



Peter Folland

pfolland@adventinternational.co.uk

Lauren Testa

ltesta@adventinternational.com