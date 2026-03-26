Morphic Medical: Morphic Medical Strengthens Board with Appointment of Healthcare Veteran Terri Cooper

Dr. Terri Cooper is a 35-year life sciences-healthcare industry veteran. As a recognized life sciences-healthcare expert, Terri has worked across sectors globally in both public and private domains. Terri is a former Principal of Deloitte's US consulting practice. Her experience spans complex industry, business, technology, brand-building, and regulatory imperatives. She has successfully built Deloitte's Life Sciences R&D business and has led global organizational and financial restructures driving significant performance improvement, and has piloted innovation and M&A initiatives that have resulted in growth opportunities and competitive differentiation.

"I'm honored to join the Board of Morphic Medical at such a pivotal time in the evolution of metabolic health," said Terri. "The company's commitment to advancing less invasive, patient-centered solutions represents exactly the kind of innovation our healthcare system needs. I look forward to supporting the team as they expand access and improve outcomes for patients living with obesity and type 2 diabetes."

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Terri Cooper to the Morphic Medical Board of Directors," said Mike Gutteridge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Terri brings more than three decades of global leadership across the life sciences and healthcare sectors, with deep expertise in strategy, regulatory navigation, organizational transformation, and value creation. Her experience will be instrumental as we advance our U.S. STEP-1 clinical trial and continue building the clinical and commercial foundation for RESET, our incision-free, endoscopic therapy designed to deliver rapid weight reduction and meaningful metabolic improvement for patients living with obesity and type 2 diabetes."

About Morphic

Morphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for morbid obesity and/or obesity in the presence of concurrent cardiometabolic risk factor, e.g., type 2 diabetes and/or dyslipidemia. RESET is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited by federal law to investigational use only. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit morphicmedical.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Morphic Medical Media Contact:

Investor Relations

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