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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): DIFC elevates Dubai to 7th ranking in Global Financial Centres Index, accelerating towards top 4 global financial hub ambition

This achievement is pivotal in Dubai's ambitious goal to become one of the top four global financial centres by 2033, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to solidify the emirate's status as a global financial, investment and innovation hub.

Dubai's performance is the highest ranking ever achieved by a financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), as it remains the only centre from the region to feature in the top 20, underscoring its regional leadership and global competitiveness.

The Emirate's financial ecosystem is anchored by the continued expansion and global impact of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which continues to cement its position as a comprehensive financial hub.

The ranking positions Dubai alongside financial hubs including London, New York City and Singapore. Dubai remained one of ten cities in the world to be a global industry leader and ranked the number one financial centre expected to become more significant.

HE Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: "Dubai's remarkable progress in the Global Financial Centres Index is an outstanding milestone that highlights the Emirate's ambitious vision and expanding influence on the international financial stage. Anchored by DIFC's world-class infrastructure and forward-looking regulatory environment, we continue to strengthen Dubai's position as the region's leading global financial hub, attracting top-tier financial institutions, innovators and talent."

In recent years, DIFC has experienced record-breaking growth, hosting over 9,000 active companies, including the world's largest banks, asset managers, hedge funds, insurers, professional services firms, and a workforce of over 50,000.

For the first time, industry respondents ranked Dubai in the top 15 across all evaluated sectors, and as the region's only city to feature anywhere in this prestigious cluster. Banking is ranked 14th, Finance, Investment Management and Insurance are in the top 10, and FinTech, Government & Regulatory, Professional Services and Trading advanced into the top 5. Dubai is also recognised as the region's only financial centre among the top ten cities globally competitive for Business Environment, Financial Sector Development, Human Capital and Infrastructure.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943258/DIFC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/difc-elevates-dubai-to-7th-ranking-in-global-financial-centres-index-accelerating-towards-top-4-global-financial-hub-ambition-302726150.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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