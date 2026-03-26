Avel eCare Welcomes Nicole Freesemann as Senior Vice President of People and Culture

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Avel eCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Freesemann as Senior Vice President of People and Culture, bringing extensive leadership experience in human resources, organizational development, and culture strategy across complex, growth-oriented organizations.

Freesemann joins Avel following her role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Raven Industries, a leading technology company focused on advancing agriculture. After Raven's acquisition in 2021, she served as Global Vice President of Human Resources for Research and Development at CNH, where she led global HR strategy and supported innovation-focused teams at scale.

Throughout her career, Freesemann has built strong partnerships across business units and executive leadership teams, helping organizations align people strategy with long-term growth.

She is recognized for:

Developing and implementing innovative performance management approaches that strengthen engagement and accountability

Designing leadership development programs that build high-performing, future-ready teams

Shaping culture as a competitive advantage to attract, retain, and grow top talent

Leading human resources strategy through acquisitions and integrations, ensuring alignment and collaboration during periods of change

Driving organizational effectiveness through thoughtful talent planning and workforce strategy

"Nicole brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership and a deep understanding of how culture drives performance," said Doug Duskin, Chief Executive Officer of Avel eCare. "As we continue to grow our Virtual Health System, her experience will be instrumental in strengthening our teams, supporting our people, and ensuring we remain a destination for top clinical and operational talent."

Freesemann joins Avel at a time of continued national expansion, as the organization advances its mission to support healthcare teams and improve access to care across rural and underserved communities. Her leadership will play a key role in aligning Avel's people strategy with its rapid growth and evolving workforce needs.

"I am excited to join Avel at such a pivotal time," said Freesemann. "The organization's mission, culture, and commitment to supporting both patients and clinicians truly stand out. I look forward to partnering with teams across Avel to build on that strong foundation and continue investing in the people who make this work possible."

Freesemann will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and will lead Avel's people and culture strategy, including talent development, organizational effectiveness, and employee experience across the enterprise.

About Avel eCare

Founded in 1993 as the nation's first virtual hospital, Avel eCare provides virtual emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, clinic, senior care, and behavioral health services to healthcare partners across the U.S. The organization specializes in expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting care delivery in rural and underserved communities. Learn more at www.avelecare.com .

Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski, Director of Marketing & Communications

media@avelecare.com | 605.606.0150

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-welcomes-nicole-freesemann-as-senior-vice-president-of-peo-1152116